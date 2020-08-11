For all the disappointments and close losses in Texas Tech’s 4-8 football season last year, arguably the most consistent bright spot from start to finish was the play of Jordyn Brooks.

A steady producer in each of his first three seasons, Brooks put in extra work behind the scenes on a weekly basis and reaped the rewards: He was one of the FBS’ leading tacklers, a finalist for the Butkus Award and then a first-round draft choice.

Brooks’ career arc might give Riko Jeffers something to shoot for. Like Brooks, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior from Sachse made his presence felt beginning with his true freshman year. To further the comparison, Jeffers racked up between 70 and 80 tackles each of the past two years, much like Brooks recorded between 80 and 90 each of his first three years.

Keith Patterson says the two are different players with different strengths, but the Tech defensive coordinator will try to get the same senior-year step-up from Jeffers in 2020, provided the Red Raiders get to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The one thing that I challenged and (strength and conditioning) coach (Dave) Scholz challenged Riko with is to get into the best physical condition that you can possibly get into," Patterson said Monday, "because let me tell you: Mentally, him at linebacker, he is as good as I’ve ever coached at understanding the game. He has an incredible football IQ."

Jeffers won’t necessarily take Brooks’ spot. Krishon Merriweather, the leading tackler in the NJCAA last season, has stepped in at middle linebacker since the beginning of spring practice.

Jeffers can play either inside or outside and, considering he was the team’s second-leading tackler last season, will be instrumental wherever he lines up.

Patterson says Jeffers looks leaner and more explosive. Jeffers’ football savvy, meanwhile, makes Patterson comfortable that he’ll have someone in the heart of the defense communicating effectively and making the right calls.

"Up to this point, I think he’s just been kind of an effort guy," Patterson said. "He’s just played the game hard. Now, if he can continue to stay in top physical condition, you couple that with his football IQ, and I think you’re going to see a more complete player."

TACKLES TALK

In the search for two new starting offensive tackles, the Red Raiders spent the first three days of preseason practice working Zach Adams, Josh Burger and Ethan Carde on the left side and Casey Verhulst, Landon Peterson and Caleb Rogers on the right.

They’re the pool of potential successors to 47-game starter Terence Steele and 34-game starter Travis Bruffy.

"We’re going to be young there," offensive coordinator David Yost said. "We’re going to be inexperienced there. But we’re talented there.

"These kids are doing a nice job with it. So we’re going to have to live with some mistakes, but probably not as many as you expect from the group we’ve got."

They will switch sides to cross train over the next few days, provided college football doesn’t get shut down.

Yost said Adams is "slightly ahead" in the competition for left tackle. The best bet among the tackles is that Verhulst will end up starting at right tackle, the spot he and coaches are most comfortable with him playing.

Early indications are Tech hit on Rogers, a fairly unheralded signee. The Mansfield Lake Ridge graduate is up to 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, and coaches have brought up his name twice in the first few days of camp.

"He’s very advanced for a freshman offensive lineman," Yost said. "He’s been able to rep all the way up with the twos in some cases."

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

Tech tight end Travis Koontz has never caught a lot of passes — 11 and 16 in two years at California community colleges, 10 last season in his Tech debut.

But with the graduation of 2019 starter Donta Thompson, the position is there for Koontz’s taking.

Offensive coordinator David Yost said he likes Koontz’s agility and footwork for someone 6-5 and 257 pounds and believes the senior from Austintown, Ohio, can be a factor blocking for the run game and receiving.

"D.T. (Thompson) made so many tough, contested catches for us last year," Yost said, "and that’s kind of the challenge to Koontz is to be the guy that can make those catches, but he’s getting himself open probably a little bit more than what you would expect for a guy that size."

Between now and whenever the Red Raiders next play a game, they have to develop a backup tight end. That’s a wide-open competition among senior Connor Killian, sophomore Jason Lloyd, redshirt freshman Simon Gonzalez and true freshman John Holcomb.

"John Holcomb’s probably been the surprise of the group," Yost said. "He’s probably more advanced than a lot of freshman tight ends I’ve dealt with."

DEPTH CONSIDERATIONS

Tech’s interior offensive line seems set with center Dawson Deaton and guards Jack Anderson and Weston Wright as returning starters. The question to be answered at those positions is who emerges as the top backup inside.

Will Farrar seems the odds-on favorite. The 6-5, 310-pound junior is beginning his fourth year in the program and has played in 11 games.

"Will Farrar has done a tremendous job reshaping his body," Yost said, "and he is really able to play all three of those spots."

Since a team never wants to be caught short of depth at center, Anderson is again taking snaps to be ready for that duty if needed.

BACKFIELD PICTURE

SaRodorick Thompson showed last season he can be a lead back, carrying 160 times for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns and doing much of his best work against Big 12 opponents.

There was a time in the off-season when the running-back position was Thompson and nothing but unknowns. Then the Red Raiders signed state top-100 recruit Tahj Brooks, converted shifty Xavier White from inside receiver and landed Alabama’s Chadarius Townsend as a graduate transfer.

"These guys are good football players," Yost said, "so we’re getting the best version of SaRodorick right now in practice, because he wants to make sure he stays on top of that depth chart."

Yost said he’s comfortable with Thompson being a workhorse who gets 70% of the action. He’s also OK with dividing it up more if others warrant the time.

"Watching them in practice," Yost said, "you feel really good that we're going to be good at that position however it falls."

THE LAST WORD

Yost on leading position meetings via Zoom video this spring and summer: "I’m lucky. I coach the quarterbacks. I‘ve got a smaller number. I can put them all on the screen and make sure I see them. And when their video turns off I can say, ’Hey, Alan, why’s your video off?’ ’I’m going to the bathroom.’ ’OK, leave it off. Thanks.’ "