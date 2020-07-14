Austin FC is trading office space for beer. Soccer fans nod in approval.

A re-imagined north end of the stadium, revealed by the club on Tuesday morning, includes a new 400-person capacity beer hall and an expanded merchandise store. There is also an option to expand seating capacity, should the need arise.

The outward appearance of the $260 million stadium, scheduled to open next spring, will change little from the original plans. Its purpose, however, is much more geared to fan activity.

"We’ve had ongoing conversations related to modifications (to the north end) since late 2019," Austin FC president Andy Loughnane told the American-Statesman. "Ultimately we were presented with a range of design concepts that re-imagined all three levels of the space, and we then eventually priced out the preferred design concept. Once we understood the scope of the increased investment and the scope of the operational impact, we were able to make the quick determination to move forward."

He said that the new amenities, particularly the beer hall and new hospitality areas, will have diverse uses on non-match days. When the stadium is full, they should be buzzing with activity.

"It just becomes this natural destination, a natural gathering spot for somebody to say ‘I’d like to meet you. Let’s meet at the beer hall,’ " he added.

The space will be air-conditioned, with 18 taps, 20 TV screens and a large video wall, making it a potential home for watch parties featuring away matches or national team games.

Loughnane said that an expansion, if executed, would add approximately 1,500 seats in a deck attached to the second level of the north building that would hang above the concourse. Currently, the only seats on the north end are directly behind the goal with access from the concourse.

He said there is no timeline for the expansion, which could be completed in an offseason — even one shortened by a deep playoff run. Last year, zoning documents posted to the City of Austin website showed a seating capacity of 22,000, in line with the current 20,500-seat configuration plus the north end expansion.

"We’ve said from day one that we’ll be patient with this particular project, so when the time is right we will officially explore," Loughnane said. "Right now we’re focused on creating the ideal atmosphere for our 20,500 capacity."

During matches, the beer hall immediately becomes the largest single gathering area for fans in the general and supporters sections, though many of the supporters section libation needs are already being served with a beer garden near the south stand. Anybody with a ticket can access the beer hall before, during and after matches.

It was also revealed that the East Club, a space reserved for premium ticket holders during games, will open up to all fans following the match — providing two areas for celebrating, commiserating or allowing traffic to dissipate.

Additionally, the merchandise store has expanded to 5,000 square feet across two levels, from its original design of a single-story, 3,000-square foot space. It will be open on non-match days for fans to visit the facility and purchase gear.

On the third level, hospitality areas for 10-50 people are capable of hosting groups during matches, concerts and on non-match days. Loughnane said the main Austin FC conference room overlooks the north goal from the top level, with a balcony that allows it to be converted from a meeting space to a group hospitality space during events.

The sacrifice for all of these changes, Loughnane said, was office space. Original plans had the north end building as a headquarters for a majority of the front-office staff. Now, the majority of the business staff will remain at the team’s office on Kramer Lane indefinitely, while those whose jobs relate directly to the stadium (such as facilities, grounds crew and security) will be housed at the facility.