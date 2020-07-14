Austin College women’s basketball player Ann Savage has been named one of seven finalists for the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Woman of the Year Award, the league office has announced.

Savage, who earned her graduate degree this spring, earned All-SCAC honors all four years with the ‘Roos. She graduated as a mathematics major with a grade point average of 3.96 on her way to earning the SCAC Elite 19 Award twice, as a senior in 2019 and during her graduate year.

Savage has also been named a Google Cloud Academic All-District selection as well as being honored as a SCAC Character & Community Award winner.

Savage was named third-team All-SCAC as a freshman, and then was a second-team selection each of the following three seasons. During the 2018-19 campaign she led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and this past year led the ‘Roos to the program’s first SCAC Tournament crown and its first berth in the NCAA Division III National Tournament in more than 20 years.

A two-time team captain, she was selected as this year’s Pat E. Hooks Most Valuable Player by her teammates. She’s also earned the program’s Brittany Simpson Dedicated Athlete Award three times.