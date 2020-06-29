Four years ago, before Brady Shivers played in his first Lubbock major, J.D. Dickerson said the favorites in the Hillcrest Swinger were Shivers and whoever his partner was because the Seminole golfer was the best in West Texas.

Every year since at Hillcrest, Shivers has made the words of his recently deceased friend look wise.

Shivers earned a four-peat and playing partner Michael Pruitt a three-peat after they outlasted Midland’s Brian Scherer and Martin Board in a playoff Sunday, capping a Swinger that had a different feel than all the rest.

"Playing in these tournaments, there’s so many good players," Shivers said. "There’s so many good teams. To play in this thing four years, to win it all four years, it’s pretty special and this year’s extra special because I know I had an angel that was with me the entire time. Especially today, I talked to him a bunch."

Shivers will soon be a father for third time, all boys, but there was a lot more than that on his mind.

Dickerson, a managing partner at Hillcrest and one of West Texas’ winningest golfers in his own right coming out of Plainview, died unexpectedly in January at age 40.

Shivers and Pruitt were both playing partners of Dickerson’s. Neither of them knew Dickerson as long as Shawn Savage, another of his buddies who grew up in Plainview, did. And Savage spent the weekend wanting to win for his brother, Shane, who is having a hard battle with cancer.

Savage nearly made it a three-way playoff after he made a birdie and his partner Terence Begnel followed up with an eagle. But after Begnel’s fabulous driver/8-iron in to a foot at the par-5 16th, they couldn’t get the one more birdie they needed.

Their 65 left them one shot short.

"We gave it a run," Savage said. "One shot back, not very fun. Two shots would have been a lot better, because you don’t really think about it too much."

All the story lines were a lot to take in.

"Adding it all up — the COVID and J.D. and Shawn’s brother and winning — damn, it’s a lot of emotions for sure," Shivers said.

And on a weekend fraught with somber emotions, Johnny Manziel came to town and took home some Hillcrest hardware to put with his Heisman Trophy. Manziel and family friend Winn Galyean from Tahoka took the first flight by six strokes.

But they didn’t win the top prize.

The top prize is getting to be more than a habit for Shivers and Pruitt, though this time took a little longer. They won on the first hole of sudden death when Pruitt got in for par and Scherer and Board made bogey.

The teammates from Midland put themselves in near-identical predicaments with wedges into No. 1 that stayed on a ledge above the hole, leaving fast downhillers for birdie. Both did just enough to get the putts started, watched them run way past and missed lengthy comebackers.

What a letdown after they surged on the back nine. Scherer went birdie-birdie-birdie, capping that binge with a chip inside of 2 feet on No. 16 and a dead-in-the-heart 20-footer at the par-3 17th that he celebrated with a left fist punch.

Then on 18, neither could get par putts to go down for the win. Scherer’s 9-footer stayed above the hole to the left. Board’s 5-foot try was more agonizing.

"I thought I made my putt," said Board, a former UT-San Antonio golfer. "I walked it in. Everybody saw it. And then it just broke off the hole and took a pretty hard lip-put. So just got to learn to relax a little bit."

It was Board’s first time to play a tournament with Scherer, and Board’s first weekend to play Hillcrest at all. Buoyed by Scherer’s seven birdies, he and his partner signed for 65 and matched Shivers and Pruitt at 19 under par for 54 holes.

"We were in good position and just couldn’t capitalize to make par to win it," Board said. "And we both hit pretty good shots on the playoff hole, just a little bit long. Past the hole’s dead here. We can’t really be disappointed with how we struck the golf shots, but just weren’t quite good enough."

To watch the riveting ending, early finishers and onlookers crowded the patio overlooking the 18th green. Then the gallery followed in more than 50 carts up No. 1.

Shivers, who touched a crossed red ribbon pinned to the side of his cap, said he felt one more presence than the people he could see.

"Sunday’s final round, it’s always a little nerve-wracking," he said. "It’s intense. There’s more people following you. There’s more pressure. So I leaned on J.D. a lot today.

"I can’t tell you how many times I took off my hat, kissed my ribbon and looked up to him and talked to him. We talked to him all day. Especially the last four holes, he was definitely there guiding us, for sure."