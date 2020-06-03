Name: Reese Cross

School: Prosper High School

Sport: Soccer

College plans: I will be attending Texas A&M Corpus Christi. I will be playing D1 soccer. I plan to major in nursing

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: We all had to be standing in the same spot before every game while talking circle in a circle. We had to listen to the exact same songs and do the exact same dance. We had to walk out in 2 lines in the same spot every game.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: We would listen to “All I Do Is Win,” “We Ready,” “AERO” and “The Mop.”

Favorite subject/class: My favorite class was soccer because I was always with my friends having a fun time.

Favorite teacher and why: My favorite teacher was Dr. Jackson because she was always there when we needed her and she was always ready to listen when we needed her the most.

Favorite coach and why: My favorite coach would have to be Coach Grant because she was just like one of us. She acted like us and we could tell her anything and she would be able to relate to us.

Best teammate and why: There were too many to choose from. We were all pretty close to each other.

Best high school sports memory: Every year we went to Georgetown ... it allowed us to bond as teammates and friends.

Best high school non-sports memory: Freshman and sophomore years when we would go all out for pep rallies.

What you love about your sport: I love competition and the adrenaline it gives you. It’s also a good way to get to meet new people and become closer with the people you care about most.

Favorite sports movie and why: My favorite sports movie is “Remember the Titans” because they don’t start off with the best chemistry, just like we didn’t when school first started, but we became a family just like in the movie.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: Our senior class was big and it was hard to get to know everybody, but when it was time to come together, Prosper class of 2020 knew how to do it right.

Biggest lesson learned: My biggest lesson learned is to never take anything for granted because you never know what can be thrown at you at any moment.

Biggest influence in your life: The biggest influences in my life are my parents because they always push me to become the best person I can be whether it be sports or school work or just me.

Athlete you look up to: The athlete I look up to is Mallory Pugh on the U.S. national (soccer) team because she went to college and got recruited out of college and got to experience her dream.

Reaction to the season being canceled: The season getting canceled is very upsetting due to the fact we were a great team and had amazing friendships and chemistry. We could have gone to state.

Message to your teammates: I would tell my teammates that even if you lose a battle to always look at the positive and work harder to win the next one.

Message to your freshman self: High school year goes by in a blink of an eye and to just live it up to the fullest.

Things you won’t miss at all: I will not miss having to go to school for eight hours a day and waking up at the same time every day and having to be in dress code.

Things you will miss the most: Miss not being able to see my friends every day and living at home.