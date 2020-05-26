Howe High School’s senior multi-sport athlete Colton Thurman signed his Letter of Intent recently to compete at the next level.

Friends and family members gathered at the Howe Chamber of Commerce building rather than at the school to celebrate.

Thurman will be focusing on the 110 hurdles for Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.

He said he was drawn to the school for two reasons. “I was led to SAGU by the atmosphere that surrounds it and the potential within it.”

The teen plans to pursue a degree in criminal psychology.

In his four years wearing Howe’s black and white, Thurman competed in track, basketball, golf and football. This season, he was All-District honorable mention and academic All-State in basketball.

His favorite memory of competing happened in basketball during senior night. “It was the biggest crowd of the season and we left the court with a win,” he said.

Thurman said Howe head basketball and track coach Mike Segleski has impacted his life.

The coach “has taught me how to become a man by having pure respect for my opponents,” the teen said, “and how to appreciate each and every victory while living my life through Christ.”

In the classroom, the teacher who had the most significant impact on his life was his senior English teacher and one-act play director Katie Ciani. “She pushed me and made me strive to become the student and person I am now.”

When asked how he managed the classroom and playing multiple sports, Thurman said, “I have balanced my school work and athletics just like any other athlete, with one foot in front of the other.”

The teen also nodded to his parents, Brad and Melba. “I would not be here without the love, persistence in the kindness of my parents throughout these years.”

Thurman spoke of the bond of friendship in his life.“I want to thank my closest friends (for) being so loving, supportive and making me feel like I’m a part of their family.”

It was those friends who helped him get through the school shutdown experience, “separated but still together,” he said.

Thurman may wear purple and gold next year at SAGU, but of his love of Howe’s black and white will endure.

“Bulldog pride never dies,” he said.