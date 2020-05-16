By Bill Spinks
The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second annual All-Ellis County girls’ soccer team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.
These 36 student-athletes and three head coaches are featured in a two-page graphic on Pages B4 and B5 of this weekend’s paper.
The Daily Light staff began the All-Ellis County high school all-star preps awards program last year. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ soccer are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the All-Ellis County Preps Awards Show, a star-studded broadcast that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast.
The All-Ellis County girls’ soccer team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.
The All-Ellis County boys’ soccer team will be announced next week.
Members of the All-Ellis County 2019-2020 Girls’ soccer Team are, listed alphabetically:
Player of the Year Finalists
Angel Garfias, Waxahachie
Megan McCarthy, Mid. Heritage
Georgia Santos, Red Oak
Coach of the Year finalists
Austin Guest, Midlothian
Gerald Slovacek, Mid. Heritage
Jason Venable, Waxahachie
First team
Rachel Allen, Mid. Heritage
Aaliyah Bivins, Mid. Heritage
Bella Curiel, Waxahachie
Maria Diaz, Ferris
Angelica Gutierrez, Waxahachie
Makenlee Mabra, Mid. Heritage
Kaleigh Naizer, Midlothian
Brynn Pollock, Mid. Heritage
Peyton Renfro, Waxahachie
Tori Sorrels, Midlothian
Sarah Zamora, Red Oak
Second team
Rockie Acosta, Waxahachie
Sarah Bell, Ennis
Zoe Boldt, Midlothian
Liv Epps, Waxahachie
Megan Fellows, Red Oak
Charley Hearron, Waxahachie
Jacqueline Lopez, Ferris
Bailey Mann, Ferris
Janet Osegueda, Ferris
Kirkland Redic, Waxahachie
Evelyn Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie
Honorable mentions
Emma Best, Midlothian
Amiyah Carter, Waxahachie
Victoria Falcon, Waxahachie
Alyssa Francis, Red Oak
Mariah Griffin, Midlothian
Sam Hernandez, Waxahachie
Kate Kroeger, Waxahachie
Madison Low, Ennis
Monica Mejia, Ferris
Tehya Parker, Life Waxahachie
Katie Walker, Waxahachie