Name: Aubreanna Traylor

School: Anna High School

Sport: Track and basketball

College plans: Brewton Parker College to study kinesiology

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Prayer

Song or music that prepares you for competition: “We Ready” by Archie Eversole

Favorite subject/class: Principles of technology

Favorite teacher and why: Mrs. Gonzalez, because she encourages me to be a better person and not give up.

Favorite coach and why: Tomika Crosby, because she motivates me to be the best person I can be.

Best teammate and why: Saniya Myers, because all we do is laugh together and that's my best friend.

Best high school sports memory: When we won the last basketball game to go to playoffs and after we turnt up in the locker room, including Baldia.

Best high school non-sports memory: Doing a walk through in the hall in front of everybody because myself and our track team made it to regionals in 2019.

What you love about your sport: Competition

Favorite sports movie and why: "Remember the Titans" because I love how the team came together for the love of the game and each other.

Describe your school’s Class of 2020: Unfortunately, there wasn't a senior year for the class of 2020 because of COVID-19.

Biggest lesson learned: Don't put off things for tomorrow that you can do today.

Biggest influence in your life: Tomika Crosby

Athlete you look up to: Kobe Bryant

Reaction to the season being canceled: Heartbroken. I had just recovered from an ankle injury and I was ready to dust these females (in track).

Message to your teammates: We all have talent! Use it and become the best person you can be.

Message to your freshman self: Take things seriously. You’re in high school now!

Thing you won’t miss at all: This virus.

Thing you will miss the most: Not being able to run track my last year of school.

