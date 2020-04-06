Connally coach Ryan Ford is a fan of his team’s creativity and desire to play quality soccer.

But even he thinks the Cougars over-complicate things at times.

“Sometimes I just want them to go past the guy,” Ford said with a laugh.

Joking aside, the unselfish style of play Connally employed this year led to tremendous results, as the Cougars went undefeated through District 17-5A to claim the district championship.

“We’re good technically with the ball,” Ford said. “Our guys try to keep it on the ground; (they) want to use each other, play as a team and break the opponent down that way. They all want everybody to be successful. No one is a glory-hound or wants to be successful for themselves. It’s all about the team.”

Connally (13-2-7, 7-0-5 District 17-5A) has developed into a perennially strong program in Ford’s eight-year tenure at the school in North Austin and the Pflugerville school district. The Cougars went to the state tournament in 2016 and have made several deep playoff runs. The Cougars have made the playoffs in each of Ford’s years as head coach and have only missed the postseason once since the program began in 1998.

The seeds for this season’s success were planted late last year, when the Cougars finished district play strong to slip into the playoffs then advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

“We really started to put it together in the playoffs (in 2019),” Ford said. “Those guys worked hard and learned last year, so we really hit the ground running this year. A really good chunk of that was starting the year with 17 seniors. We had good scrimmages, and everybody knew what was expected of them.”

Connally went 6-2-2 in non-district play, then started district play with four straight wins to take the early lead in the district title race. Cougars senior captain Jesus Luna noted that the players having so much familiarity with each other helped the team to success.

“The way last year ended and this season started, I realized it was going to be something special,” he said. “We know each other’s playing style. Most of us have played together since the eighth grade, and we know what to do and when to do it. We like to possess and pass the ball, and that’s how we generate our attack opportunities.”

The Cougars scored the most goals in the district with 27, but their defense was what led the way as they only allowed 10 goals in 12 matches. Ford noted that senior goalkeeper Andrew Steele saved two penalties during a 3-1 win over Rouse in the second match of district play to propel the defense to a strong year. Connally posted three straight shutouts to end the season.

“It didn’t matter how we lined up, we always had seniors in the back and a senior goalkeeper,” Ford said. “Our defense was fantastic.”

Along the way, the Cougars swept rival Pflugerville — something Luna noted he was especially proud of — and clinched the district title before the coronavirus canceled the final district match. Winning the district was crucially important for the seniors, Luna said.

“The amount of work we had to put in to go undefeated was massive,” he said. “So being able to win it means a lot to all of us.”

Connally may not get a shot at another playoff run with the coronavirus keeping the playoffs in limbo. Even without a playoff game, the Cougars can take pride in their style of play leading it to an impressive feat.

“District titles don’t come along very often, so we’re really excited about that,” Ford said. “And the undefeated aspect was great. I’ve never done that before at Connally, and I know how hard it is to get through a district like ours.”