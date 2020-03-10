An inspired Anderson girls soccer squad survived a relentless Westlake push in the second half to secure a 0-0 draw Friday night at home against the Chaps.

But Westlake (11-1-5) got what it wanted thanks to Bowie’s 2-1 victory over Lehman, which secured the second seed in District 25-6A for Westlake going into the playoffs. Thus, the Chaps hold a 3-point lead over Lobos and own the tiebreaker should it be needed when the teams each play their respective regular-season finales Tuesday.

Against Anderson (7-7-3), Westlake had its hands full in the first half. While the Chaps held a slight edge in possession and shots, the Trojans had the best opportunity to get on the board after a scramble in the box with 15 minutes left in the half. The ball was eventually cleared by Westlake’s sophomore center back Alex Biles.

Westlake dominated the second half with a 70% of the possession. Content to pack it in, Anderson gave up few clean looks. The Chaps had their best chance when a foul was called in or near the box with 20 minutes left. However, the foul was ruled to be outside the box. Senior co-captain Addie Hackney’s free kick bounced off the wall.

The victory pushed the Chaps’ unbeaten string to 13 games. That stretch includes a 5-1 rout over Hays March 3 at Shelton Stadium in Hays County.

Westlake jumped out early on the Rebels, when senior midfielder Caitlin Lee picked her way through the box before blasting a shot past the keeper just six minutes into the match.

Hays knotted the score at 1-1 at the 20-minute mark.

But the Chaps responded just five minutes later. Senior co-captain Katie Keaney executed a play on a corner kick to Hackney, who rolled the pass past the keeper.

Leading 2-1 at intermission, Westlake stretched that margin eight minutes in when Hackney found the back of the net with a boot from the 20-yard line. The Chaps pushed the lead to 4-1 when senior Genevieve Gehiken scored from distance, her first goal of the year, and then 5-1 when Hackney headed a pass to freshman Addison Bray, who raced past the center back to score from short range.

The Chaps are improving as the postseason looms the week after spring break. In its past five games, Westlake has outscored its opponents 20-2. Against the same five opponents during the first half of the schedule, the Chaps managed only an 8-4 margin.