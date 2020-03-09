Team of the Week: Glenn

The Grizzlies (7-4) went 5-0 at the Austin ISD tournament, taking wins over Navarro 16-2, Travis 17-0, Lago Vista 8-0, Lockhart 11-3, and Regents 11-10. Derek Childs and Tucker Mavis threw complete-game shutouts for Glenn, while Grizzlies coach Zac Darling said Hudson Roberts, Noah Saucedo, A.J. Click and Luke Berryhill combined for 10 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases to pace the offense.

Honorable mention: Pflugerville

The Panthers (7-3) won four out of five at the Killeen ISD tournament, with their only loss coming to Class 6A Hendrickson, 2-1. Pflugerville topped Lampasas 7-1, Killeen Shoemaker 12-4, Troy 10-1, and Boswell 5-0.

Alex Arriola led the Panther offense, going 6-for-12 with a double and six RBIs. Travis Chestnut continued his hot start to the season as he is batting .500 with five doubles, a triple and 14 stolen bases.

Nick Arriola pitched six innings with four strikeouts to earn the win against Lampasas, with Triston Witt closing out the seventh in a save opportunity. Witt threw a complete game against Troy, striking out eight.

In the loss to Hendrickson, Michael Ramos threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and yielding no earned runs.

Player of the Week: Caden Crane, Pflugerville

Crane, a junior southpaw, threw a no-hitter in the Panthers’ 5-0 win over Boswell, striking out 10 in seven innings of work.

Honorable mention: Trea Verver, Cedar Park

Verver, a junior, hit .538 at the Corpus Christi tournament, going 7-for-13 with two triples, a double, seven RBIs and five stolen bases to lead the Timberwolves’ offense.

The rest of the district

Rouse (6-4) topped St. Michael’s 6-2, and Boerne 10-0, during a 2-3 showing at the Comal ISD tournament. Mason Bowers struck out 13 while pitching a complete game against St. Michael’s. Dalton Porter (five hits, two RBIs, five walks), J.J. Miller (five hits, five RBIs) and Tanner Robbins (four hits, five RBIs) paced the Raider offense during the tournament. Colby Diaz threw a complete game, striking out five and yielding only one earned run during a 3-2 loss to New Braunfels Canyon.

Cedar Park (5-6) won three of its five games at the Corpus Christi tournament, beating Rockport Fulton 10-0, Del Rio 5-0, and Dallas Skyline 13-4. Dillon Fisher threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts against Del Rio, while Blake Burton also tossed a complete-game shutout in the win over Rockport Fulton, striking out seven. Verver led the Timberwolves at the plate.

Connally (2-7) picked up its second win of the season with a 2-1 decision over Lockhart as David Webster Gomez went the distance for the Cougars on the mound, striking out three, walking none and yielding only three hits.

Ian Guthrie hit a solo home run during a 5-2 loss to LBJ, while Darius McGrew recorded six hits during Connally’s three games. McGrew’s batting average is up to .520, and he has eight steals. Jordan Vega threw four solid innings vs. LBJ, giving up no earned runs.

Marble Falls (3-7) took wins this week over Blanco 6-2, and St. Andrew’s 5-4. Sean Curtis blasted a two-run, walk-off double to give the Mustangs their win over St. Andrew’s, while Jake Becker went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI against Blanco. Curtis hit .333 with three walks, two doubles, a triple and three RBIs in four games.

Weiss (4-6) defeated Cedar Creek 2-1 and McCallum 11-5 while going 2-3 at the AISD tournament.

Schedule: Tournament play continues this week. District play starts March 17.