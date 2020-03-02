Teams of the Week: Hendrickson

The Hawks opened their season in emphatic fashion, going 5-0 at the Pflugerville ISD tournament. Hendrickson defeated Glenn (10-0), San Antonio O’Connor (10-3), Crockett (20-0), Anderson (13-0) and Bowie (5-4). Aaron Vargas (see below) hit well, and J.J. Garcia batted .571 with eight RBI to pace the Hawks offense.

Honorable mention: Westwood; Vandegrift

The Warriors went 4-0-1 at the Pflugerville ISD tournament, defeating Weiss (9-3), Anderson (8-6), Crockett (19-1) and Connally (14-5) while tying Bowie (2-2). Westwood coach Casey Carter said senior Nathan Potter led the team on the mound, while junior Tait Joynt hit a home run and marked one of several Warriors who did well at the plate.

The Vipers finished 4-1 at the Pennybacker Classic they co-host with Westlake, defeating Boerne Champion (7-5), Killeen Ellison (10-3), Elgin (8-1) and Trinity Christian Addison (5-3) while losing to Westlake (5-3).

Senior outfielder Trey Mongauzy (see below) hit well to lead the Vandegrift offense, while junior Christian Okerholm had five strikeouts, yielded only one earned run and earned a win in four innings of work on the mound.

Player of the Week: Aaron Vargas, Hendrickson

Vargas, a senior, hit .692 with eight RBI to lead the Hawks offense as it went 5-0 at the Pflugerville ISD tournament.

Honorable mention: Trey Mongauzy, Vandegrift; Adam Alexis, Leander

Mongauzy, a senior outfielder, hit 471 with two doubles, three RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored to lead the Vandegrift offense as it went 4-1 at the Pennybacker Classic.

Alexis, a junior, threw a complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts for the Lions during a 1-0 win over Belton.

The rest of the district

Leander competed in the Rock Hardball Classic in Round Rock, going 2-2-1 with wins over Belton (1-0) and Converse Judson (6-5) and a tie with San Angelo Central. Noah Ruen had the game-winning, walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh against Belton.

Cedar Ridge ended the first week of the season 3-3, going 3-2 in the Rock Hardball Classic. The Raiders recorded wins over Cedar Park (13-3), L.D. Bell (6-2) and Belton (3-1). Julian Bustillos hit .417 in the tournament with two doubles and scored six runs. He also pitched four innings in three appearances, striking out eight and earning a save. Cayge Rugely finished with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and five runs scored, while Jett Garcia tallied five hits, including a double and homer while driving in five runs. Colten Reeves struck out five in three innings of work over three appearances.

Stony Point went 2-3 competing in the Rock Hardball Classic, defeating Cedar Park (9-0) and Lubbock Cooper (6-4), with its three losses coming by a combined four runs. Senior catcher Chance Greene went 6 for 15 during the week with four RBI, while junior Camden Waters threw a complete game against the Timberwolves, striking out six and walking none. Sophomores Brayden Goatish and Lukas Morin both drove in five runs and scored five runs, with freshman Brandon Creek going 5 for 13 with three doubles, four RBI and four runs scored.

McNeil also played in the Rock Hardball Classic, going 2-3 producing wins over Montgomery (5-1) and San Angelo Central (10-6). In the win over San Angelo Central, Jason Schneider produced an RBI double and RBI single, while Ethan Vacula, Blake Henke and Lance Balius all had RBI hits.

Round Rock is off to a 4-2 start following wins over L.D. Bell (9-0), San Angelo Central (11-0), Montgomery (14-8) and Amarillo High (11-2) and losses to Lubbock Cooper (9-5) and Wolfforth Friendship (9-5) at the Rock Hardball Classic.

In a loaded tournament in Dallas, Vista Ridge went 0-6, but played a tough schedule.

Schedule

All teams continue tournament play this week.