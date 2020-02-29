FISCHER ― So much for film study.

Northeast Early College entered Friday's Class 5A Region 4 area round matchup against San Antonio Southside with good vibes and plenty of confidence about extending its season. However, the Raiders departed Canyon Lake High School with a 75-50 defeat against a poised opponent that converted a high percentage of its field goal attempts and made all the right moves.

“I feel like we underestimated them,” said Northeast senior Kaelab Roberts, who tied for the team lead with 20 points in his final high school game. “We took them lightly because of what we saw on film. When we saw them on film, we felt like we had an advantage. We let them get out to a big lead in the first quarter and that really affected us.”

For those keeping score at home, Northeast missed 21 of its first 22 shots and trailed 22-3 after the first quarter and 35-18 at halftime. From there, it was all the Raiders (17-15) could to do to keep the final margin respectable.

“We took good shots,” Roberts said. “But when our shots are not falling, our attitude changes, and when our attitude changes, we're a whole different team.”

“We didn't give them a chance to get back In the game,” said Southside coach Shawn Dalbert.

Roberts and talented sophomore Jivenson Sylvestre (20 points, including 14 after halftime) did everything they could to keep Northeast within striking distance. However, the Raiders were frustrated by Southside senior Steven Quintero, who repeatedly advanced the ball against Northeast’s pressure defense to score 18 points.

What’s more, Southside presented an unusual challenge for Northeast in that all five of its starters were adept ball handlers who were also excellent perimeter shooters. Southside shot 56 percent from the field and placed three players in double figures, led by precocious 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore Richard Torres, who scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half.

“We do a lot of 1-on-1 drills in practice,” Dalbert said. “They compete against each other every day. That's why I feel our kids handle pressure very well. They don't get rattled. I'll put the ball in anybody’s hands. We had to capitalize by making them pay by forcing them to defend our motion offense.”

Southside’s two main recipients from that strategy were Torres and Quintero, who combined for 39 points.

“That’s a good duo,” Roberts said. “You don't think shots go in like that from high schoolers, but they hit big shots at big times. I see why they’re going to the next round.”

Southside (24-10) faces district rival San Antonio Harlan in the regional quarterfinals. Harlan advanced by defeating Dripping Springs 48-42.

“To keep advancing in the postseason, we have to use the entire floor and utilize all five guys,” Dalbert said. “Our goal is to have everybody touch the basketball on every possession. We want to keep our opponent in constant motion on defense. We want to make all five of their guys defend every possession.”

Mission accomplished.