Tanner Seeley netted 15 points to lead New Deal to a 47-46 overtime win over Olton for the Class 2A bi-district championship on Tuesday at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.

Kyler Reed scored 10 points for the Lions, leading the team with four points in overtime.

Jack Allcorn led the Mustangs with 16 points. He was the only player for Olton to score in double figures.

New Deal (24-9) is scheduled to play Gruver for the area title at 5 p.m. Friday at Coronado High School.

OL;9;8;8;13;8;—;46

ND;12;6;12;8;9;—;47

MONTEREY 57, ALEDO 38

ANSON — Dewayne Johnson tallied 17 points for Monterey in a Class 5A bi-district victory over Aledo.

Devin White also contributed 14 points for the Plainsmen, with Albert Valderas tacking on eight points.

Monterey (22-12) is set to play El Paso Andress in the area round of the playoffs at 2 p.m. Saturday in Monahans.

MONT;8;9;18;22;— 57

ALE;10;10;13;5;— 38

FRENSHIP 47, EL PASO CORONADO 41

MONAHANS — Jastyn Garrett contributed 12 points in the Tigers’ Class 6A bi-district win over El Paso Coronado.

Devin Hortfield tallied nine points for Frenship and Bryce Granado ended the night with eight points.

Frenship (26-8) is scheduled to play Haltom for the area championship.

FREN;7;7;23;10;—;47

CORO;6;14;9;12;—;41

ABERNATHY 59, DIMMITT 35

PLAINVIEW — Bryson Daily tallied 22 points as the Antelopes opened the Class 3A postseason with a victory over Dimmitt.

Sagen Gonzalez also contributed 20 points for the Antelopes. Miles Keith finished with seven points.

Abernathy (23-4) is set to play Crane in the area round of the playoffs.

ABY;15;8;18;18;—;59

DIM;7;8;9;11;—;35

SHALLOWATER 69, SPEARMAN 51

AMARILLO — Mason Eaker posted 21 points in the Mustangs’ Class 3A bi-district victory over the Lynx.

Jalen Brattain also tallied 16 points for Shallowater. Kieran Elliott added 13 points.

Shallowater (29-4) is scheduled to advance to the area championships and will play Tornillo.

SHA;11;16;20;22;—;69

SPM;15;8;18;10;—;51

Tahoka 56, McCamey 45

ANDREWS — Tristen Stice notched 18 points for the Bulldogs in a Class 2A bi-district championship win over the Badgers.

Cameron Tekell also tallied 14 points for the Bulldogs with Sean Reed contributing seven points.

Tahoka is scheduled to play Hawley in the area round of the playoffs.

MCA;7;6;15;17;—;45

TAH; 21;22;8;5;—;56

Other bi-district scores

Farwell 39, Post 37

Littlefield 50, Bushland 39

Plains 61, Van Horn 59

Sundown 66, Fort Hancock 52

Wink 57, Smyer 52

Whitharral 49, Petersburg 37

Ropes 54, Grady 44

Spur 60, Knox City 32

Morton 58, Crosbyton 53

Monday

Wichita Falls Rider 54, Lubbock-Cooper 39

MERKEL — The Raiders eliminated the Pirates from the playoffs with a 15-point victory in a Class 5A bi-district game.

Kade Spears had 11 points for Lubbock-Cooper, which ended the season with a 19-13 record. Patrick Irish closed out the year with eight points and Matt Fiddler scored seven points.

LC;8;11;19;1;—;39

WFR;19;15;12;8;—;54