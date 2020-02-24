NET NOTES

It was a tremendous first week of playoffs for District 13-6A teams as three of the four reached the regional quarterfinals by winning two games. Vista Ridge, Hendrickson and Vandegrift advanced and are joined by District 25-6A co-champion Westlake, plus Cedar Park in Class 5A and both Liberty Hill and Salado in Class 4A. Jarrell and Luling both advanced with two wins, and Waldorf is still alive in the TAPPS playoffs.

Vista Ridge blasted through both opponents, beating Cypress Springs 58-36 and Spring 51-33, and next will face Vandegrift, which beat Cypress Ranch 58-47 and Klein Collins 37-31. Hendrickson beat Cypress Lakes 57-45 and Conroe 56-36 and will face Langham Creek.

Westlake, state-ranked all season, beat Smithson Valley 65-34 then defeated San Antonio Clark 63-42. The Chaparrals will face San Antonio Reagan on Tuesday.

In Class 5A, only state-ranked Cedar Park remains alive after beating Hutto 65-24 and New Caney 70-42. The Timberwolves have allowed 10 points or more just twice in eight playoff quarters and meet Magnolia West, which eliminated East View.

Liberty Hill beat Canyon Lake 46-29 then ousted state-ranked La Grange 52-28 to advance in tournament play. The Panthers will play Fredericksburg in the regional quarterfinals. Liberty Hill’s district mate Salado is also still alive after beating Wimberley 59-45 and Fulshear 46-38. Salado will play Boerne.

In Class 3A, Jarrell beat Marion 71-49 and Columbus 49-46 while Luling beat Hallettsville 55-52 and Lago Vista 58-44. Luling will play Schulenburg next. Jarrell will meet Poth, which shared the district title with Luling.

All the local teams would advance to regional tournaments this weekend with a victory Monday or Tuesday.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Gisella Maul, freshman, Cedar Park: Maul had 14 points in the Timberwolves’ 65-24 bi-district win over Hutto and 19 points as Cedar Park crushed New Caney to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Vandegrift: The Vipers, coached by Jonathon Joins, faced elimination from the playoff race with a 6-8 district record but won their final two games and got a little help to advance to a four-team playoff. There they edged McNeil 40-37, but the lost a coin flip and had to settle for the fourth-place spot in bi-district play against state-ranked District 14-6A champ Houston Cypress Ranch. Vandegrift won that one and then downed Klein Collins to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Butch Hart, American-Statesman correspondent