Teams of the Week: Westlake

The Chaps (32-1, 16-0) completed a 16-0 run through the district with a 66-38 win over Austin High. K.J. Adams (14 points), Eain Mowat (10) and Carson May (10) all reached double digits to lead Westlake, which pushed its winning streak to 22 games.

Player of the Week: Coleton Benson, Bowie

Benson, a junior guard, scored 33 points as the Bulldogs (25-8, 11-5) took a 67-47 win over Del Valle. Combined with Anderson’s loss at Hays, Bowie clinched the district’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

Honorable mention: Max Smith, Anderson

Smith, a senior guard, closed out his regular season with a 31-point performance during the Trojans’ 61-54 loss to Hays. Anderson (24-10, 11-4) is the district’s No. 3 seed for the postseason.

The rest of the district

Hays (21-10, 10-6) — the fourth playoff team out of the district — defeated Anderson, 61-54, as Caden Doyle had 21 points, Luke Watson finished with 15 and Carlos Rocha added nine. … Lake Travis (15-17, 5-11) broke a 10-game losing streak with a 60-39 win over Akins to close out its regular season.

Playoff matchups

District champion Westlake marks the only team who will play Monday, with the other schools suiting up Tuesday. All games are at neutral locations, with the Chaps and Bowie having short trips to Hays Johnson.

Westlake vs. Cibolo Steele at Hays Johnson High School, Monday 7:30 p.m.

Bowie vs. SA East Central at Hays Johnson High School, Tuesday 8 p.m.

Anderson vs. Smithson Valley at Canyon Lake High School, Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

Hays vs. Converse Judson at Seguin High School, Tuesday at 7 p.m.