Teams of the Week: Glenn

The Grizzlies (27-6, 9-3 District 17-5A) wrapped up the district’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs and a phenomenal regular season with a crucial 64-60 win over Weiss. RJ Scarlett (see below) played well, Jaylen Thompson tallied 15 points and Jarvis Henderson added 12 to lead Glenn.

Player of the Week: RJ Scarlett, Glenn

Scarlett, a junior guard, scored 17 points to lead the Grizzlies to a win in their biggest game of the season as they defeated Weiss and clinched the second seed out of the district for the postseason.

Honorable mention: Breion Powell, Connally

Though the Cougars fell in both of their games, Powell averaged 19 points during the week and ended a district campaign where he averaged more than 21 points and eight rebounds a game.

The rest of the district

District champion Cedar Park (26-5, 11-1) entered the playoffs with a win, defeating Connally, 57-46, behind Mathew Minor’s 17 points. Powell had 15 points to pace the Cougars. … Weiss (21-15, 8-4) topped Connally, 72-67, in the district’s tiebreaker game for the No. 3 seed as Jarmaine Mason scored 20 points, Kaleb Lewis finished with 13 and Corey Penson added 10 for the Wolves. Powell poured in 23 points to lead the Cougars (14-19, 8-4), with Ashten Mitchell tallying 12. … Pflugerville (9-23, 2-10) ended its season with a 47-41 loss to Marble Falls. Sophomore TJ Jones led the Panthers with 15 points.

Playoff matchups

District champion Cedar Park marks the only team that will play its bi-district game Monday, with the other three playoff qualifiers taking to the court Tuesday. All games will take place at neutral sites.

Cedar Park vs. Cedar Creek at Georgetown, Monday at 7 p.m.

Glenn vs. Georgetown at Vista Ridge, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Weiss vs. Manor at Round Rock, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Connally vs. Hutto at Hendrickson, Tuesday at 7 p.m.