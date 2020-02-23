1. Monterey

Last season, the Plainsmen reached the Region I-5A semifinals for the first time since 2014. Monterey brings enough back, including Texas Tech signee Lex Garcia, to try for a second straight semifinal appearance.

2. New Deal

Despite losing a good portion of its overall production, pitching and hitting wise, the Lions will look to their younger group of players to build on the 2019 season.

3. Estacado

Johnny Gomez and Keanu Maldonado are back for the Matadors and offer defensive versatility after helping the team make the Region I-4A quarterfinals last year.

4. New Home

The Leopards return the majority of their Class 1A state runner-up team and hope to make more history in the program’s fifth year of existence.

5. Frenship

The Tigers had a strong postseason showing, reaching the Region I-6A quarterfinals, but must make up for losing pitcher Austin Phillips and catcher Peyten Kennard to graduation.

6. Coronado

Even with solid contributors like Gary Franco and Zack Swindell gone, the Mustangs have a chance at another winning record and postseason appearance with catcher Caleb Torres and outfielder Charlie Robinson back in the lineup.

7. Lubbock Christian HS

The Eagles have had much success on the baseball field, reaching six straight TAPPS 4A state tournaments, and want to make it seven in Brandon Walker’s second year at the helm.

8. Hale Center

The Owls made history by reaching the area round of the playoffs in 2019. A new head coach changes the dynamic, but returning pitcher Justin Castillo will provide a calming presence.

9. Sundown

The Roughnecks were without standout athlete Christian Huey for much of the season in 2019 due to injury, but hope to keep the senior pitcher healthy in hopes of making a deep playoff run.

10. Denver City

The Mustangs benefit from getting back a key piece in Uriel Rodriguez after finishing as the No. 3 seed en route to an area-round playoff appearance.