GODLEY — The Brownwood Lady Lions placed second and the Lions came in third overall at their first track meet of the season Thursday, the Godley Relays. There were no field events that took place, only running.

The Lady Lions finished with 87 points, narrowly edged out of the top spot by Benbook with 91. The Lions, meanwhile, tallied 79 points which trailed only Brock (148) and Hillsboro (85).

The Brownwood girls brought back seven medals — three gold, one silver and three bronze — while the boys collected six medals — a gold, four silver and a bronze.

Winning their events for the Lady Lions were Harding University signee Trinity Jackson in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.14) and 300-meter hurdles (50.86), along with the 4x400 relay of Jadie Sudderth, Watts Jones, Alyssa Couey and Aleyia Cotton (4:17.76).

Coming in second was the 4x100 relay of Alli Touhakis, Kylie Morris, Jackson and Cotton (52.54), while third-place efforts belonged to Couey in the 400 meters (1:05.21), Touhakis in the 300-meter hurdles (54.26) and Jazmine Rivas in the 3200 meters (15:35.72).

Finishing fourth was Marisa Campos in the 3200 meters (16:03.91), while placing fifth were Morris in the 200 meters (28.26), Becca Church in the 100-meter hurdles (18.12) and the 4x200 relay of Morris, Sudderth, Touhakis, and Jones (1:57.75).

Jones also chipped in a sixth-place effort in the 800 meters (2:44.17)

For the Lions, Uriah King won the 400 meters (56.36).

Runners-up included Khyren Deal in the 100 meters (11.47), the 4x100 relay of Deal, Dane Johnson, Reece Rodgers, and Royshad Henderson (44.8), the 4x200 relay of Deal, Johnson, Rodgers, and Henderson (1:34.43), and 4x400 relay of Hunter Day, Elias Huerta, Rodgers and King (3:44.12).

Placing third was Day in the 800 meters (2:14.51), Henderson was fourth in the 200 meters (23.94), Xavier Satberry came in fifth in the 400 meters (58.64), and Huerta added a sixth-place performance in the 200 meters (24.64).

The Lions and Lady Lions will next be in action Thursday at the Brock Relays, then host the annual Bluebonnet Relays Saturday, March 7.