TAYLOR Defense wins championships. There is no "I" in team. Tradition never graduates.

Pick your cliche, because they all applied to Liberty Hill’s girls basketball team during a resounding 52-28 win over La Grange in a Class 4A second-round playoff game Friday at Taylor High School.

Liberty Hill (23-15) advances to the third round of the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and will meet Fredericksburg, which the Panthers beat 50-44 in a tournament game earlier this season.

First, take a look at the Panthers’ defense, which held La Grange to eight buckets on 55 shots from the floor and just 15 points through the first three quarters. When Liberty Hill coach Chris Lange arrived on campus five years ago, he immediately replaced the Panthers’ 1-2-2 zone with a man-to-man defense. That in-your-face defense never allowed La Grange (30-5) to get comfortable, and the lack of baskets prevented the Leopards from getting into their preferred press.

"You play man, you can play anything," Lange said. "You play man, then you can play any type of zone. We’re a chameleon, I guess. We can do a little bit of everything defensively. We practice, practice, practice, and it’s been paying off."

La Grange coach Heath Golan agreed with his counterpart, saying the Panthers’ defensive fundamentals were the difference in the game.

"They’re never put off position, they guard you well, they apply pressure, and they throw different looks at you," he said.

Next, examine the Panthers’ team structure, which leans on its depth for production rather than individual dominance. Twelve players scored for Liberty Hill on Friday, and only sophomore post Emma Hubbard reached double digits with 13 points.

"We’re like a family," said guard Kailey Berzin, who came off the bench for four points and four rebounds. "It doesn’t matter who’s playing and how many minutes we’re getting; we’re just playing for each other. I think that takes us to the next level."

Berzin, one of just two seniors, says the Panthers cultivated their depth while playing a grueling nondistrict schedule that included Class 6A powers Killeen Ellison, Vista Ridge and Lake Travis. Though Liberty Hill took its lumps in some of those games, Berzin said those setbacks helped unify a young team..

"People may look at our record and think, ‘Oh, they’re the underdogs,’ " she said. "But the thing is, it’s not just about winning, but it’s about coming together. We know there are situations where we might not be the best team, but that’s when we really pull together. Ultimately, we’re a closer team than anyone."

Finally, don’t overlook the legacy that Liberty Hill has built over the years. The Panthers have advanced past the first round of the playoffs every year since 2003. Such winning habits breed success, Lange said.

"You look at us, and we look like a bunch of average kids," he said. "But they play with such heart. They’ve been brought up that way through our community league and junior high. They’ve watched girl after girl do that job, and they step in and take over and keep doing it."

That’s a mentality that Golan hopes to instill in his program, which won 30 games for the first time in school history.

"Tradition does so much for you, and we’re trying to get to that point," he said. "Hopefully, we’ve established something this year, and we can keep going forward.

"I told the girls that there’s only one team in the state that finishes on a positive note, so don’t let this diminish the season you’ve had."

Sophomore Aysia Grant had nine points and eight rebounds to pace the Leopards, who won District 26-4A.