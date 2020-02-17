By Griff Servatti

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne boys basketball team entered the last full week of the regular season with an 9-0 undefeated district record.

On Feb. 11, they found themselves in the gym of the Whitewright Tigers on the opponent’s senior recognition night.

The previous matchup of the season in Van Alstyne, the Panthers would win by 34 points. The Panthers took an early 10-point lead in the first quarter by jumping out to an 18-8 lead.

The offense would come from the Panthers’ usual contributors Samuel Tormos and JJ Boling, each having four points, along with Cam Montgomery, the pass-first point guard scoring all four of his points in the tone-setting quarter.

Two of Boling’s points came on a baseline drive that only left him space under the basket, but using his long reach and hangtime he would score a beautiful reverse layup.

In the second period the Panthers maintained the lead from the first period but could not extend it. The Panthers, up nine with under a minute to play, went to a ball-control offense to get the last of the half to extend their lead. But the Tigers came up with a steal under 10 seconds and raced down the court to put up a three-pointer to cut the Panthers’ lead to six points.

Coming out of the locker room, the Panther defense would establish itself, holding their opponents to another eight-point quarter.

The Panthers would lead in the third by as many as 11 points. As the home crowd tried to cheer on a fourth-quarter comeback, VA’s Boling attacked the rim and had his shot blocked by a defender. The crowd was thrilled. However, the player was called for taunting for an over-celebration that quickly quieted the crowd.

Boling’s technical free throws would put the Panthers up by 12. Another blow to the Tiger chances happened on the following play, when a player determined to score drove the lane, but Jayson Beckett stepped in to take the charge.

The Panthers would follow the defensive effort by successfully draining two minutes off the clock with a four-corner offense, selling the Panther victory.

———————————————————————————————————————

Van Alstyne - 18 17 12 19 66

Whitewright - 8 21 8 20 57

Van Alstyne: Davis 4, Skipworth 5, Terrill 2, Tormos 18, Montgomery 4, Boling 26, Beckett 7

Whitewright: Carraway 2, Pitt 7, Evans 8, Camarillo 3, Claborn 11, Cordell 13, Watson 11