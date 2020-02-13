Thursday

Feb 13, 2020


Lily Bachl, sophomore, Westlake: Will compete in 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle as well as two relays for Chaparrals.


Pierce Brooke, freshman, Cedar Park: Qualified with best Class 5A score in state in 1-meter diving.


Bryce Flynn, senior, Vista Ridge: Team captain and TCU signee returns to state to compete in 200 and 500 free. Holds school record in both events.


Corby Furrer, junior, Georgetown: Furrer seeks consecutive state victories in Class 5A 500 free and should be contender in 200 free.


Adam Haig, senior, Round Rock: Columbia-bound swimmer was bronze medalist in 100 backstroke and will also compete in 200 individual medley.


Ava Longi, senior, LBJ: Texas signee won Region V-5A championship in 50 free and 100 free and was part of champion 200 and 400 free relays.


Alex Lynch, senior, McCallum: Recorded second-fastest times in state during regionals in 100 back and 200 IM.


Elizabeth Myers, senior, LBJ: Rice signee won Region V-5A championship in 100 butterfly and was part of champion 200 and 400 free relays.


Malia Rausch, junior, Lake Travis: After recording fastest time in state in 500 free, she also qualified in 200 IM.


Vincent Ribeiro, senior, Round Rock: Texas A&M signee is defending Class 6A state champ in 200 IM and silver medalist in 100 breaststroke.


Justin Schaefer, senior, Pflugerville: Four-race qualifier will compete in 100 back, 200 IM, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.


KyAnh Truong, junior, Westwood: After finishing fourth in state last year, she qualified again with second-fastest time in 50 free. She is also in 100 free.


Rick Cantu