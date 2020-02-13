Lily Bachl, sophomore, Westlake: Will compete in 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle as well as two relays for Chaparrals.

Pierce Brooke, freshman, Cedar Park: Qualified with best Class 5A score in state in 1-meter diving.

Bryce Flynn, senior, Vista Ridge: Team captain and TCU signee returns to state to compete in 200 and 500 free. Holds school record in both events.

Corby Furrer, junior, Georgetown: Furrer seeks consecutive state victories in Class 5A 500 free and should be contender in 200 free.

Adam Haig, senior, Round Rock: Columbia-bound swimmer was bronze medalist in 100 backstroke and will also compete in 200 individual medley.

Ava Longi, senior, LBJ: Texas signee won Region V-5A championship in 50 free and 100 free and was part of champion 200 and 400 free relays.

Alex Lynch, senior, McCallum: Recorded second-fastest times in state during regionals in 100 back and 200 IM.

Elizabeth Myers, senior, LBJ: Rice signee won Region V-5A championship in 100 butterfly and was part of champion 200 and 400 free relays.

Malia Rausch, junior, Lake Travis: After recording fastest time in state in 500 free, she also qualified in 200 IM.

Vincent Ribeiro, senior, Round Rock: Texas A&M signee is defending Class 6A state champ in 200 IM and silver medalist in 100 breaststroke.

Justin Schaefer, senior, Pflugerville: Four-race qualifier will compete in 100 back, 200 IM, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

KyAnh Truong, junior, Westwood: After finishing fourth in state last year, she qualified again with second-fastest time in 50 free. She is also in 100 free.

Rick Cantu