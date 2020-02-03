Team of the Week: Cedar Park

The Timberwolves (22-5, 7-1 District 17-5A) took a couple of giant leaps towards repeating as district champs with wins over Glenn, 57-48, and Weiss, 49-46. Cedar Park received balanced scoring in the win over the Grizzlies, with Jacob Hester and Mathew Minor both finishing with 14 points, Luke Ferguson tallying 12 and Parker Forbes adding nine. Minor poured in 19 points in the win over the Wolves, with Ferguson adding 17.

Player of the Week: Breion Powell, Connally

Powell, a senior, scored 34 points to lead the Cougars (12-16, 6-2) to a 67-55 win over Rouse, following up on an 18-point performance in Connally’s 49-47 overtime win over rival Pflugerville, where he hit the game-winning free throws late in the extra session and the free throws late in regulation that sent the game to overtime.

The rest of the district

Glenn (23-6, 5-3) defeated Pflugerville, 58-48, behind 16 points from Trae Leak and 13 points from RJ Scarlett. Jarvis Henderson and Donte Mills added eight points apiece for the Grizzlies. … Marble Falls (11-15, 2-5) defeated Rouse, 45-43, on a game-winning transition layup at the buzzer. … Weiss (17-13, 5-2) only played once this week. … Rouse (10-22, 1-7) and Pflugerville (8-20, 1-7) are tied at the bottom of the district standings.

Games of the Week: Weiss at Pflugerville, Connally at Marble Falls (Tuesday); Rouse at Weiss (Friday)

It’s the biggest week in the two-year history of the Weiss basketball program. The Wolves need to sweep the games with Pflugerville and Rouse to stay a game behind Cedar Park in the district title race. The same can be said for Connally — regarding the district title race — in its only game of the week Tuesday when the Cougars head to Marble Falls.

Other games

Tuesday: Glenn at Rouse

Friday: Marble Falls at Glenn, Pflugerville at Cedar Park