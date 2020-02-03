Team of the Week: Westwood

The Warriors (20-9, 8-4 District 13-6A) made a big move towards grabbing one of the district’s four playoff spots after beating Round Rock, 42-40, and McNeil, 52-33.

Santi Campos’ offensive put-back at the buzzer gave Westwood its win over the Dragons as Christian Robinson and Carson King both tallied nine points in the contest. In the victory over the Mavericks, Campos and Robinson both finished with 11 points, while Brandon Parks added nine.

Honorable mention: Hendrickson

The Hawks (18-11, 7-5) finished the month of January with six wins in their last seven games following victories over Leander, 57-46, and Stony Point, 70-45. Hendrickson pulled away in the second half during the win over Leander as Jaden Williams poured in 21 points and Duce Hester tallied 18. Williams (15 points), Hester (12), Kayden Crosby (11) and Ke’shawn Williams (11) all reached double figures against the Tigers.

Player of the Week: Greg Brown III, Vandegrift

Brown III, a senior and recent McDonald’s All-American recipient, continued his season of basically scoring at will as he had 35 points in the Vipers’ 65-53 win over Round Rock and 27 points during a 63-46 victory against Vista Ridge. Vandegrift (27-2, 12-0) pushed its winning streak to 23 games. Dominic Chmura had 15 points against the Dragons and Jake Hatch and Gabe Rayer tallied 12 apiece vs. the Rangers.

Honorable mention: Noah Robledo, Leander

Robledo, a junior, poured in 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Lions (15-11, 8-4) to a 59-52 win over Vista Ridge

The rest of the district

In its only game of the week, Cedar Ridge (14-16, 4-7) defeated Stony Point, 57-36, as Ryan Ho (16 points), Ryan Elvin (15) and Marcus Wills (10) all reached double figures for the Raiders. … McNeil (9-18, 5-6) and Round Rock (16-11, 5-6) are currently tied for fifth place.

Games of the Week: Round Rock at Leander, Hendrickson at Cedar Ridge (Tuesday); Leander at McNeil, Stony Point at Round Rock (Friday)

Here’s what we know going into the last three weeks of the season with teams either having four or five games left: Vandegrift will win the district title barring a complete collapse, and Vista Ridge (4-20, 0-12) and Stony Point (12-15, 3-8) — for all intents and purposes — are eliminated from the playoff race. The rest is up in the air.

Round Rock, McNeil and Cedar Ridge all have five games left and have little room for error. Cedar Ridge actually has no room for error and will need to win out to have any chance at the playoffs, while Round Rock and McNeil would be wise to win out or go 4-1 at the worst.

Leander and Westwood are tied for second place in the district standings and appear to be in good shape with four games left, but both should avoid losing streaks. Hendrickson currently holds the district’s fourth playoff spot and needs to continue its recent form of winning six of seven during its last four games.

Something to keep in mind is McNeil, Westwood and Leander still have another matchup with Vandegrift.

Other games

Tuesday: McNeil at Vandegrift, Vista Ridge at Stony Point

Friday: Cedar Ridge at Vista Ridge, Vandegrift at Westwood