Skylar Stilwell’s team-leading 21 points in Stephenville High School’s 73-69 boys basketball loss to Brownwood Tuesday wasn’t out of the ordinary.

The 6-4 senior standout — voted as the District 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year last season — has been turning in similar performances for the Yellow Jackets for the last three years. What made that night memorable was that Stilwell reached the 1,500-point scoring level for his career.

Stilwell became a starter on the varsity his sophomore year, and has led the team in scoring all three years.

This season, Stilwell leads with a scoring average of 20.7 points per game. He also tops the Jackets in rebounding, with 6.1 per outing. This season he has made 39 percent of his 3-point attempts (86 total), and is shooting 81 percent on free throws.

Bill Brooks, who is in his fifth season as the SHS head coach, said he has never had a player get to 1,500 career points. Because all-time SHS basketball records are not complete, it’s unknown exactly where Stilwell ranks in Yellow Jacket hoops history.

One thing that is known, however, is Stilwell has put in the work to get where he stands — at the very least, one of the school’s all-time best scorers.

“He’s dedicated to the game. He’s what you call a gym rat — and it shows by how well he shoots, and how much he scores,” Brooks said of Stilwell. “He’s become a great passer and defender, and because he’s played so much, he has a great IQ for the game. That goes along with the IQ. He’s going to give it to a teammate that has a better shot.”

Stilwell’s teammates appreciate his work ethic and unselfishness as well, Brooks noted.

“They definitely respect him for the work he’s put in, and it’s good for the younger guys to see what it takes to be successful,” the coach said.

Currently the Yellow Jackets are in second place in the district standings at 1-1, and 16-9 overall.

Grayson Traweek is runner-up on the team in scoring, with 16 points a game, Trace Morrison is second behind Stilwell in rebounds, at 5.8. Kyle Styron leads SHS in assists (2.5) and steals (2.4).

BIG NUMBERS

Historically speaking for boys basketball in the state of Texas, Troy House is the all-time leader in career scoring with an amazing total of 4,518 points (1987-90). House led Ingram Tom Moore High School to a Class 2A state championship his senior year. Gelvin Gerke of Snook scored 4,018 points (1963-66), and at least 15 others have had more than 3,000 points.

But in the football-dominated world of Stephenville High School, scoring 1,500 points is a notable achievement. And the soft-spoken Stilwell said it is meaningful to him.

“It’s extremely special,” said Stilwell, who has been a Student Council member all four years at SHS, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

He has a sister, Nicona Stilwell, who is a senior at Tarleton State University. She was a standout volleyball player at SHS.

Their parents are Travis and Michelle Stilwell. Travis is the superintendent of schools for the Tolar ISD, and previously was SHS principal for several years. Michelle, an R.N., is the head nurse for the SISD.

ALL HOOPS

Stilwell used to be involved in football and track in school, and even played on a boys volleyball club team when he was younger. But since his freshman year, he has dedicated his time exclusively to basketball.

“I knew I could be a good athlete in each sport, but I wanted to be the best I could be in basketball. That’s my sport. That’s the thing I love to do. It’s fun to me. It’s not really a chore.”

Stilwell has played with most of his SHS basketball teammates for many years, and enjoys that special bond.

“With basketball, you really get tight, and the chemistry is there,” he said.

With the playoffs looming ahead for one last postseason run, Stilwell has some immediate goals in mind.

“I’m hoping to get to the the regional tournament,” Stilwell said. “Obviously, the main goal is state, but we’re definitely wanting to go farther than before.”

Stlwell said he plans to go to college and is interested in either physical therapy or possibly becoming a physician’s assistant.

“I have thought about playing college basketball,” Stilwell said. “Right now, it’s on the table. I still have to keep my options open.”