SWEETWATER – The Brownwood High School tennis team took part in the Sweetwater tournament Friday and brought home five medals.

Champions of the girls doubles draw were Mckenzie Adkins and Kaylee Renfroe, while Oscar Ledezma and Matthew Bundick captured the boys double title.

Aaliyah Uvalle was the runner-up in girls singles, while third-place efforts belonged to Mo Goff in boys singles and Cameron Smith and Alex Smith in mixed doubles.

Brownwood competed against Sweetwater, Big spring, Snyder, Fort Stockton, Amarillo Palo Duro, and Eastland during the event.

The next tournament for the Lions and Lady Lions is slated for Feb. 7 at Gatesville. Brownwood will host its own event March 5.