Presley Bennett dove to the floor, grabbed the ball and instinctively threw it down court.

Appropriately — on Westlake’s senior night — fellow Chaps senior Emily Seghers was streaking down the floor to run onto the ball and convert an easy layup.

It was that type of a game Friday for Westlake, which routed visiting Austin High, 65-36, behind its seniors in a District 25-6A matchup at Westlake High School.

“That was pretty cool,” said Bennett, who will play at Texas State next season, with a chuckle. “Kudos to my teammates as since we’ve played so long together growing up, I just trust them where to be. … We pride ourselves on our transition, so when someone gets a steal, people just take off, and that’s what happened.”

While the play wasn’t crucial to the outcome — Westlake used a big run over the first and second quarters to take a big lead and essentially sealed its win by halftime — it did show what the Chaps are capable of at any moment on the court.

Bennett marks one of three Westlake seniors, along with Shay Holle and Bailee Chynoweth, who will play Division I basketball next winter, and when you throw in fellow seniors Seghers and post Lexi Zurovec, Westlake (22-6, 9-1 District 25-6A) might have one of the most experienced and talented playing rotations in Central Texas.

“It’s a fun group to play with,” Bennett said. “(Zurovec) and I go back 13 years, and the whole group is just an amazing one to finish out with.”

In contrast, Austin High (18-9, 6-4) may be one of the youngest teams — but also have one of the brightest futures — in Central Texas. Maroons coach Tricia Hughes started four underclassmen Friday and may have budding stars in sophomore post Sadie Swift and freshman guard Shanel Reid, both of whom scored in double figures. Austin High is also missing two other talented freshmen in Aubrey Reid and Jade Clack, who are both out with season-ending injuries.

And while Austin High is a good team that will likely win 20-plus games and fight for one of the district’s two playoff spots after Lake Travis and Westlake, it says something about the Chaps and their senior class that they were able to dispose of such a quality team with relative ease.

“My very first experience at Westlake before coming here was running a basketball camp, and Presley Bennett and Shay Holle were at the camp as fifth-graders,” Westlake coach Katie Hensle said. “I have literally known them longer than anyone here. Then obviously as they went through middle school, I met all the other seniors as well, so they’ve just become like family to me. They’re role models to my daughter, and my son doesn’t know being (at the school) without them.”

While Friday was a nice occasion for the Chaps seniors and Westlake program overall — 11 different players scored, led by Holle’s 24 — there is still plenty of work to be done. Specifically, another matchup with the rival and district-leading Cavs that has huge district championship implications awaits Jan. 28.

“Obviously, we want to be at our best every Tuesday and Friday, and I feel like there’s been some things in wins and losses where we haven’t quite been there,” Hensle said. “We’re working on those things. They aren’t big things, but there’s still some nuances in small areas where we can steal four or six points, and that can be the difference in a district or playoff win.”