Staff report

Manager Phillip Wellman, who led the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a Texas League championship in the team’s inaugural season, will return to manage the team again in April.

Wellman will return with the same staff, including pitching coach Jimmy Jones, hitting coach Raul Padron, fielding coach Freddy Flores, athletic trainers Drew Garner and Allyse Kramer, and strength and conditioning coach Sam Hoffman.

Wellman returns for his fifth season in the San Diego Padres organization managing their Double-A affiliate. The previous four seasons before coming to Amarillo, Wellman managed the Padres AA affiliate in San Antonio.

This will be Wellman's 32nd season as a coach and 21st as a minor league manager. He was named Texas League manager of the year in 2019.

“I am truly excited to return to Amarillo as the defending Texas League champions,” said Wellman. “But as good and enjoyable as 2019 was, that’s exactly what it was - last season. I’m looking forward to getting back and facing the new challenges of the new season ahead and developing more players to ultimately get them to the Big-League level.”

"The 2019 season was one of the most storied and memorable inaugural seasons for a minor league baseball team,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "We could not be happier than to have Phillip and his staff, who all played such an integral role in last season's success, return for a second consecutive year. Phillip is not only a great leader of young men in their pursuit to make the Major League level, but he has endeared himself and become a tremendous part of our Amarillo community. We believe that with the incredible talent of the San Diego Padres farm system along with our experienced staff, we can once again compete with the rest of the Texas League for another title."

The Sod Poodles open the 2020 season on the road, April 9, at Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). Amarillo will host ther 2020 home opener at Hodgetown on April 16 against the Travelers to begin their initial 11-game homestand. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.