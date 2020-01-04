The Tarleton Basketball radio shows are set to begin next week and take place every week throughout the season.

The Misty Wilson Radio Show will start on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at noon from the lobby of First Financial Bank. The sixth-year head coach of the Texans will join Kyle Crews for a 30-minute program each week to discuss previous performances, upcoming opponents and other storylines from the Tarleton women's basketball program.

The Chris Reisman Radio Show will start on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at noon from the lobby of Bruner Motors.

The Reisman Show will only be on Wednesday of next week due to traveling to road games. The normal show time during the season will take place on Fridays at noon from Bruner Motors.

The second-year head coach of the Texans will join Casey Hogan for a 30-minute program each week to discuss previous performances, upcoming opponents, and other storylines from the Tarleton men's basketball program. Student-athletes will also join the show throughout the season.

Fans are encouraged to join the two broadcasts live at First Financial Bank and Bruner Motors.

There will be drawings for door prizes and free food courtesy of The Pizza Place at both shows.