The Orange Grove Athletics held their annual Fall Sports Banquet and student athletes were recognized for their performances in the 2019 season. Head Coach Mark Delpercio said “ I’m very proud of our student athletes here at Orange Grove. Between the work in the Junior High, offseason work and dedication of our coaches, we are ready to kick down the door of greatness.”

Volleyball

500 Club:

Heidi Hartman

Talee Oaks

OG MVP

Heidi Hartman

OG Offensive Player of the Year

Talee Oaks

OG Defensive Player of the Year

Hopie Mitchell

Football

JV Off. MVP: Cody Monsevais

JV Def. MVP: Isaias Solis

JV Bulldog Heart Award: Matthew Ortiz

Varsity Offensive MVP: Cutter Stewart

Varsity Defensive MVP: Kayden Schroedter

Iron Man Award: Conner Eulenfeld

Coaches Award: Jordan Garcia

Pancake Award: Mason Charo

Make A Difference Award: Jesse Martinez

Varsity Bulldog Heart Award: Jake Marsh

Unsung Hero: Dylan Kotara

Leadership Award: Matthew Castaneda