By Lance Lahnert

For the Amarillo Globe-News

And that’s why you play a second half.

No. 7-ranked West Texas A&M shook off a sluggish first-half using full-court pressure early in the second half as the spark to run past spirited Oklahoma Christian 81-65 Thursday night in Lone Star Conference action before 963 fans in the First United Bank Center.

West Texas, averaging 100 points per game entering Thursday, was held to 25 points in the opening half, struggling with its shooting against a zone defense, plus, OCU was able to control things with a slower pace. But West Texas waisted no time turning the momentum of the game in its favor rolling off a 21-6 run the opening 5:19 of the second half turning a six-point halftime deficit (31-25) into a nine-point lead (46-37).

The Buffs opened the second half switching to full-court pressure defense and OCU crumbled under the pressure. WT produced six turnovers in the opening five minutes and guard Qua Grant added a pair of and ones to thwart the upset bid.

Any opponent winning on the Buffs homecourt has to be considered an upset these days as the Buffs own the nation’s longest home winning streak at 33 games.

“That opening five minutes of the second half was huge for us,” said West Texas A&M coach Tom Brown, his team moving to 11-1 overall and 3-1 in the LSC. “Oklahoma Christian was so big. The front line can really play.

“They aren’t the best ball handlers, so we had to improve our possessions. I want higher possessions and we weren’t able to get those possessions in the first half.”

West Texas never let OCU (3-5, 2-2) back in the game after the strong start to the second half, eventually settling for an impressive 16-point win and more than doubling its first half total of 25 points by scoring 56 over the final 20 minutes.

“We wanted to get the game going and out of the half court,” Brown said. “We aren’t the biggest team. So we need to get that ball moving up and down the court.”

The Buffs, as has been the story all year, was led by their dynamic duo of sophomore guards of Qua Grant and Joel Murray. The pair each play more than 30 minutes and combined for 37 points with Grant scoring a game-high 21 points. Murray added 16.

Grant time and again was able to beat OC defenders off the dribble and score on acrobatic shots in the lane. The six-footer added a team-high 12 rebounds, giving him a double double.

Also scoring in double figures for the Buffs were sophomore guard Derrick Geddis with 15 and 6-foot-11 junior transfer John Brown added 10.

The Eagles saw their five starters play heavy minutes with four of the five logging 30-plus minutes. The lack of depth for OCU showed up in the stats as its bench scored five points.

OCU was led by the cantankerous play of guard Aubrey Johnson who scored a team-high 20 and tied Dedrian Palmer Jr. for team-high honors in rebounds with seven. Guard Anthony Johnson was productive going 6-of-10 from the floor – including a flying dunk on a feed in the middle of the lane – scoring 14 points and making a pair of 3-pointers.

“I thought in the first half we took some bad shots,” said Brown, his team 9-of-34 from the floor (26.5 percent) in the opening 20 minutes. “But I’m pleased with our second half and this win. Oklahoma Christian is a good team and is going to win a lot of games.”

Buff Stuff: Two of West Texas A&M’s greatest scoring guards were in attendance Thursday night in David Chavlovich and Charles Byrd. … WT freshman Zach Toussaint was 3-of-7 from 3-point range meaning has made a 3-pointer in 11 straight games. That’s the second longest streak for a freshman since all-time WT leading scorer Chavlovich’s 28-game streak in 2014-15. … The Buffs return to action Saturday hosting UAFS.

West Texas A&M 81, Oklahoma Christian 65

OCU (3-5, 2-2): Dedrian Palmer Jr. 4-8 4-7 12, Will Lienhard 1-2 2-4 4, Marcus Blaclwell 4-8 0-0 10, Anthony Johnson 6-10 0-0 14, Aubrey Johnson 6-15 5-5 20, Johnatan Reyes 1-2 0-1 2, D.J. Walter 0-0 0-0 0, York Bnejamin 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter Staten 0-0 0-0 0, Conner Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, James Bagwell 0-0 0-0 0, Travis Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Robert Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-47 11-17 65.

West Texas (11-1, 3-1): Derrick Gaddis 6-9 3-5 15, Qua Grant 6-19 8-11 21, Jon’il Fugett 1-5 1-3 3, Eric Mosley 2-4 0-0 5, Joel Murray 5-14 4-4 16, John Brown 5-6 0-1 10, Jordan Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Zach Toussaint 3-7 0-0 9, Hayden Blankley 0-0 2-2 2, JT Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Kavon Booker 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Gerber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-66 18-26 81.

3-point goals: Oklahoma Christian 8-22 (Palmer Jr., 0-1, Blackwell 2-4, An. Johnson 2-4, Au. Johnson 3-11, Reyes 0-1, Co. Johnson 0-1); West Texas 7-29 (Grant 1-7, Fugett 0-2, Mosley 1-3, Murray 2-8, Collins 0-2, Toussaint 3-7). Rebounds: Oklahoma Christian 36 (Palmer Jr. 12); West Texas 32 (Grant 12). Assists: Oklahoma Christian 8 (Lienhard 3); West Texas 17 (Fugett 4, Murray 4). Total fouls: Oklahoma Christian 24, West Texas 18. Fouled out: Palmer Jr., Lienhard, Benjamin. Attendance: 963.