Looking for something to do Thursday?

Then head to Tarleton State University to catch a little basketball action at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Wisdom Gym.

It’s “Stephenville Night” and residents will be admitted free with a valid photo ID.

The Stephenville Stingers will perform at both halftimes and the university will recognize city officials at halftime during the men’s game.

“This is our way to say ‘thanks’ to the Stephenville community for all they do for Tarleton,” said Casey Hogan, assistant athletic director for marketing and broadcast.