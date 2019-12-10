POTTSBORO – Melissa’s Lady Cards claimed wins in two of their five contests at the Pottsboro hoops tournament last Thursday through Saturday at Pottsboro High School. With victories over Era and Bowie, and losses to Krum, Howe and Pottsboro, the Lady Cards’ overall record moved to 8-7 with district play still a month away.

On Friday afternoon, Melissa used a 19-7 fourth-quarter surge to rally past Class 3A Bowie, 52-46. Guard Grace Moothart led the Lady Cards with 16 points, including a game-high four 3s, while forward Ashley Gideon knocked down 12 points and guard Wendy Clemmons chipped in 11. Eight of Clemmons’ points came in the decisive fourth frame.

Melissa trailed, 39-33, to start that final stanza but clawed back to within 41-39 on Moothart’s right-side jumper and a Gideon layup with five minutes to go. Soon, a right-corner 3 by Clemmons gave the Lady Cards their first lead since the second quarter, 43-42. Bowie hit back with a 2-point bucket but Clemmons drew a charge moments later and sank both free throws to put Melissa up for good, 45-44.

A Mya Ellis steal then led to Moothart’s final 3 of the game as the Lady Cards pushed ahead, 48-44, with three minutes remaining. Free throws by Gideon and Clemmons completed Melissa’s comeback as Bowie would get no closer than four points the rest of the way.

“When we find consistency with our effort on defense we’re really good,” Lady Cards head coach Chris Oestreich said. “Right now we’re struggling with that. We’re up and we’re down. You can attribute some of that to the number of games so early. … We’re already staring down the barrel of playing 14 games. There’s a little mental fatigue and a little physical fatigue.

“And as much as a coach hates it, this has been our M.O. We’ve been kind of playing from behind a good part of the year in our games. We’re trying to overcome that but sometimes you just get a team and that’s the way they play.

“[Bowie] had some kids with some length that got us in some foul trouble. … But the biggest thing is our kids overcame that on the court. It wasn’t anything I did or the coaching staff did. They just played their tail off. And we hit just enough free throws at the end there. Wendy hit some free throws, Grace hit some big shots and we got Ashley going on the inside a little bit.”

Oestreich also noted the defensive pressure applied by Jaydyn Bullard, Mia Ellis and Mya Ellis down the stretch. “And our bench was great,” he said. “They were cheering.”

Both teams started slow, reaching a 7-7 tie by the end of one quarter. Bullard grabbed a big steal and tossed it to Mya Ellis for a layup to help keep the Lady Cards on pace in the first frame. In the second, Bowie eased out to a 20-14 lead with a 7-0 run before Moothart replied with a trey from just left of the key. A pair of Gideon free throws and one from Clemmons got Melissa back to within 22-20 with 23 seconds left in the half, but the Lady Rabbits worked for the last shot and got it – on a put-back layup as time expired.

In the third quarter, Bowie raced to a 28-20 advantage – and again was answered by a Moothart 3. The Lady Rabbits went on to lead, 35-26, with two minutes left in the stanza - but that’s when Bullard’s top-of-the-key trey cut the deficit to six. Soon after, Melissa’s Inaya Hines pulled down a rebound and fired to Moothart for a layup and Bowie’s lead shrank to 35-31. The Lady Rabbits seemed to regain control as the quarter ended, making three-straight free throws after a 3-point foul to lead, 39-33.

But that wasn’t the case - as Melissa saved the best for last.

Earlier on Friday, 3A Howe got past the Lady Cards, 45-36, led by 16 points from Ally Harvey. Clemmons collected a team-high 10 points for Melissa while Moothart drained three 3s enroute to a 9-point game. “They’re really long,” Oestreich said of the Lady Bulldogs. “And we just struggle with that. We didn’t shoot it very well until the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter we finally kind of found our range and got it going from the outside.”

The Lady Cards wrapped tourney play Saturday morning with a 46-37 loss to 3A Pottsboro. Melissa led, 21-15, at the break but saw the tables turned, 31-16, in the second half. Moothart led the Lady Cards with 11 points and Mia Ellis added 10. Pottsboro finished its tournament slate at 5-0.

Thursday morning, Melissa opened tourney play with a 45-34 lost to 4A Krum in a matchup the Lady Bobcats led, 35-19 after three quarters. Mia Ellis and Clemmons led Lady Card scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Later Thursday, Melissa defeated a good Class 2A Era team, 56-53. Gideon posted a team-high 15 points and Mya Ellis was next with 13. The Lady Cards led, 31-24, at halftime. Era went on to defeat Class 5A Denison on Saturday.

In Melissa’s other non-district action last week, the Lady Cards lost at Argyle, 71-26, on Dec. 3. Clemmons led Melissa with 16 points.