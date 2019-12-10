At Mabank on Dec. 2, Josiah Mackey stepped back and drained a 3-point shot from the right side to lift Anna (3-2) to a thrilling 54-51 win. Mackey and fellow Coyotes guard Bullet Geer posted a team-high 12 points each while forward Jackson Vandagriff added 11.

The Class 4A Panthers opened this non-district contest with an 18-11 lead after one quarter and held a 35-25 advantage by halftime. But Anna answered with a 29-16 run over the final two frames to claim victory, rallying from 17 points down in the third stanza.

Vandagriff and Zay Gentry each knocked down two 3-pointers in the game. Mackey and Jayden Rodgers sank one trey apiece.

Anna 11 14 9 20 - 54

Mabank 18 17 7 9 - 51

Anna scoring – Bullet Geer 12, Josiah Mackey 12, Jackson Vandagriff 11, Jayden Rodgers 8, Zay Gentry 5, Jaden Adams 4, Kadrian Evans 2.