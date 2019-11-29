The unbeaten San Saba Armadillos have yet to be severely threatened as their postseason march reaches the third round, where the Bogota Rivercrest Rebels await in the Class 2A Division I Region II semifinals.

Kickoff between San Saba (12-0) and Rivercrest (11-1) is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mansfield's Vernon Newsom Stadium.

San Saba has outscored its foes 674-70 — an average of 56-6 — with its closest contest being a 48-28 victory over Crawford on Nov. 1. The Armadillos have won the rest of their games by at least 37 points.

The Armadillos are producing 491 total yards per game — 337 rushing and 154 passing.

Eli Salinas has rushed for 1,867 yards and 26 touchdowns while Sean O'Keefe has contributed 1,493 yards and 25 scores.

Through the air, O'Keefe has thrown for 1,139 yards with 21 touchdowns and one interception, while Risien Shahan has chipped in 450 yards and five scoring tosses with one pick.

The receiving corps features Logan Glover (24-635, 10 TDs), Salinas (17-499, 6 TDs), Juan Ramirez (15-214, 4 TDs), Cole Bryant (11-188, 3 TDs), O'Keefe (9-136, TD) and Abel Martinez (7-145, 4 TDs).

Defensively, San Saba has tallied 167 tackles for loss, 29 sacks and 27 takeaways — 16 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions — to go along with six shutouts.

Standouts on the unit include Landon Yarbrough (161 tackles, 25 for loss, 5 sacks, 1 FR), Shahan (133 tackles, 31 for loss, 6 sacks, 1 FR), Stone Sears (99 tackles, 16 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 FRs), Bryant (71 tackles, 13 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 FRs) and Jett Hibler (68 tackles, 15 for loss, 4 sacks, 1 FR). Martinez leads the Armadillos with seven sacks and three fumble recoveries to go along with 59 tackles, while Glover has picked off a team-high seven passes and contributed 55 tackles.

Rivercrest is riding a five-game win streak into the third round, coming off last week's 28-19 victory over San Saba's District 7-2A Division I rival De Leon. The Armadillos rolled past De Leon, 54-7, on Oct. 18.

Against De Leon last week, Rivercrest overcame a 13-0 second-quarter deficit. The Rebels finished with 325 yards — 234 rushing and 91 passing — while giving up 308 yards, including 209 on the ground, and forcing the game's only two turnovers.

Quarterback Devon Womack rushed for 244 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns covering 17, 67 and 12 yards. Womack also completed 4 of 9 passes for 91 yards with a 71-yard scoring toss to Zachariah Lane, who caught two passes for 81 yards. Bradyn English added two receptions for 10 yards, while the rest of the Rebels offense finished with -10 yards rushing on eight carries.

The Rebels also own victories over Paris Chisum (64-0), Cooper (49-20), Simms Bowie (47-7), Pattonville Prairiland (52-7), Maud (46-0), Big Sandy (34-21), Quinlan Boles (52-14), Como-Pickton (34-14), Honey Grove (42-28) and Tom Bean (74-30).

Rivercrest's only loss came to Wolfe City, 34-20, on Oct. 18. Wolfe City was defeated by Collinsville, 15-14, in the first round of the playoffs, and San Saba eliminated Collinsville last week by a 54-6 count.

In San Saba's win over Collinsville, the Armadillos amassed 515 yards of total offense — 371 rushing and 144 passing.

O’Keefe rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, Salinas added 112 yards and two scores and Shahan finished with 48 yards and a trip to the end zone. Through the air, O’Keefe threw for 101 yards and a touchdown while Shahan and Weston Lackey added 30 and 13 passing yards, respectively. Logan Glover hauled in four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Armadillos.

Defensively, Shahan notched 14 tackles, with seven for loss, followed by nine each from Martinez and Sears.

Friday's winner will face either Crawford (9-3) or Valley View (10-2) in the Class 2A Division I Region II championship game next weekend.