Texan Volleyball is headed back to the NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Regional Tournament for the sixth consecutive season after being named the No. 7 seed in the South Central Region by the NCAA Monday night.

Tarleton is 22-11 and boasted one of the nation's top schedules that included seven matches against nationally-ranked opponents. The Texans are coming off their sixth straight trip to the Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship match and have won 10 of their last 12 matches.

The Texans earned the No. 7 seed in the region and will square off with No. 2-seed Colorado Mines, who jumped up to the second spot in the region after defeating Regis (CO) and Metro State to win the RMAC Tournament Championship. The winner of Tarleton's match will face the winner of Angelo State (3) and West Texas A&M (6) in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the rest of the regional bracket includes top-seed and tournament host Regis (CO) facing off with No. 8-seed Metro State. Texas A&M-Commerce (5) will play (4) UAFS in another LSC matchup.

The tournament will take place at the Regis Fieldhouse in Denver, Colorado, where the Texans competed on the second weekend of the season in the Colorado Premiere Challenge. The tournament is scheduled for Dec. 5-7 with the last team standing set to represent the South Central Regional in the national tournament, which is also in Denver, on Dec. 12-14.