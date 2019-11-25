After earning the top playoff seed and a share of the District 25-6A title, the Lake Travis volleyball team fared just as well at the annual postseason coaches’ meeting.

Junior outside hitter Jamison “Jams” Wheeler, an SMU pledge, shared most valuable player honors with versatile Hays setter / outside hitter Ryann Torres. Wheeler, a 6-foot-1 junior, led the Cavs with 449 kills while compiling a .392 kill% and added 347 digs and 68 total blocks. She helped Lake Travis go 38-15 and reach the third round of the playoffs.

Torres, a 5-11 senior signed with Texas State, stuffed the stat sheet for the Rebels with 243 kills, 327 digs, 57 aces and 7.4 assists per game.

Lake Travis picked a pair of other postseason awards. Brandace Boren earned coach-of-the-year honors after leading Lake Travis to its first district title as a Class 6A program, and senior libero Ginger Baldwin picked up the top defensive honor after leading the Cavs with 457 digs.

After sharing the district title with Lake Travis, Westlake received one postseason award. Senior Rylee Baptiste, who shared setter duties with Grey Foster in the Chaps’ 6-2 rotation, earned setter-of-the-year honors after dishing out a team-high 741 assists and collecting 349 digs.

The other postseason awards went to Bowie senior Caitlin Godwin for the most valuable hitter, Bowie junior Evelyn Batista for most valuable defensive player, and Austin High junior DeAndra Pierce for the newcomer of the year.

In addition to the postseason honorees, the district’s first team includes: Westlake junior outside hitter Kate Hashman, Lake Travis sophomore outside hitter Arden Besecker, Hays senior outside hitter Sydney Collins, Westlake senior libero Ellie Turner, Westlake junior middle blocker Genevieve Perry, Bowie sophomore outside hitter Katherine Crosley, Bowie junior middle blocker Maya Johnson, Lake Travis junior middle blocker Brooke Jeffrey, Hays sophomore outside hitter Joselyn Roberson, Hays junior middle blocker Trista Straser, Westlake senior outside hitter Brennan Haralson, Lake Travis senior setter Abi Watts and Austin High sophomore middle Sadie Swift.

The second team includes Bowie’s Elli Tsukano, Akins’ Mak’hi Falkquay, Hays’ Brooke Sheely, Westlake’s Brooke Brockman, Lake Travis’ Keely Hamilton, Hays’ Reagan Casey, Ann Richards’ Kaitlyn Ruiz, Austin High’s Hannah Moehnke, Lake Travis’ Campbell Cook, Austin High’s Corley Holland, Hays’ Madelyn Krafka, Westlake’s Lauren Pence, Lake Travis’ Mackenzie Plante and Ann Richard’ Tiffiney Booe.