In Howe, Sierra Copeland had 16 points, 18 rebounds and four assists as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Princeton 68-44 in non-district action.

Ally Harvey finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Cassidy Anderson scored 13 points and Jenna Honore totaled eight points, six assists and five rebounds for Howe, which is off until hosting Muenster on Dec. 3.

The win improved the Lady Bulldogs season record to 5-1 with their only loss coming at the hands of Bridgeport on Nov. 19. That game saw Howe fall 59-34.

Collinsville 74, Bowie 68

In Collinsville, Carrie Johnson hit seven three-pointers and scored 32 points to go with 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Collinsville defeated Bowie in non-district action.

Gracie Cavin made four threes and finished with 19 points and three steals while Brittney Fields chipped in 18 points and 12 rebounds and Katy Claytor finished with six rebounds and four assists for Collinsville (2-0).

Tioga 32, Saint Jo 20

In Tioga, Sandra Zuniga scored 10 points as Tioga won its first game in two seasons with a non-district victory against Saint Jo.

Brianna Bradley totaled six points, 13 rebounds and six steals, Olivia Northcutt had six points and seven steals, Erica Quintin chipped in six points and Rylee Alexander grabbed eight rebounds for Tioga.

Saltillo Tournament

Silver Bracket Championship

Prairiland 55, Whitewright 48

In Saltillo, the Lady Tigers finished as the runner-up in the Silver Bracket of the Saltillo Tournament after a loss against Prairiland.

Whitewright earned a 57-38 win against CHESS to advance to the final.

In earlier tournament action, Whitewright had a 48-43 victory against Clarksville and a 65-41 win over Prairiland to go with a 65-36 loss against Saltillo and a 61-30 loss to Bullard.

Millsap Tournament

S&S 44, Oak Cliff Faith Family 23

In Millsap, Baylee Hix scored 13 points as the Lady Rams earned a victory against Oak Cliff Faith Family in the Millsap Tournament.

Dakota Billmeier added nine points and Suzy Griffin and Jamie Neel each finished with eight points for S&S.

In other tournament action, S&S had a 51-33 victory against Brazos Christian. Tara Wilkerson scored 18 points, Griffin chipped in 12 points, Cate Sloan finished with nine points and Neel totaled eight points for the Lady Rams, who play at Tom Bean on Monday.