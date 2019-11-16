The seeding didn’t matter one bit to the Randall Raiders on Friday night.

For that matter, neither did having to travel over five hours for their Class 5A DIvision II bidistrict playoff game at Justin Northwest.

Randall, the No. 4 seed out of District 3-5A Division II, had to go on the road to face district champion Northwest to open the postseason. But the Raiders proved right at home, as they held off a late rally for a 24-17 win to advance to next week’s area round.

The Raiders (4-7) took a 17-0 first half lead, starting the scoring on the first of Patrick Perea’s two touchdown runs. Perea’s 53-yard scoring run late in the third quarter made it 24-7 and proved to be the winning points.

Northwest rallied furiously in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown and later kicking a field goal with 46 seconds left to cut it to 24-17. The Texans recovered an onside kick at Randall’s 49-yard line, but the Raiders held on a fourth-and-3 from their own 29 with 16 seconds left to preserve the win.

Class 4A

Division I

Canyon can’t keep up with Decatur: Canyon was game Friday night, but didn’t quite have what it took to overcome unbeaten Decatur.

While junior receiver Jack McKay stayed hot with two touchdown catches, it wasn’t enough to prevent Decatur from getting out of Charlie Johnston Field in Childress with a 55-28 win in a Class 4A Division I bidistrict playoff game. Canyon finishes the season 6-5.

Decatur (11-0) took a 14-0 lead to set the tone for the game early, but Canyon battled back. Still, Decatur led 34-14 at halftime.

That lead grew to 48-14 in the second half, killing all hope Canyon had of a comeback. McKay helped make the score look better with two touchdown catches in the fourth quarter.

Dumas gets by Hirschi for first postseason win in 22 years: The Dumas Demons broke a playoff drought against Wichita Falls HIrschi, winning 22-17 at Lubbock’s PlainsCapital Park Lowrey Field to stay undefeated on the season.

It was the first playoff win for Dumas since 1997.

Defense has been the staple for the Demons in head coach Aaron Dunnam’s two years, and it was again Friday. The Demons held a high-powered Hirschi offense to 279 total yards.

Trailing 17-16, with 2:45 left in the game, Dumas running back Cito Rodriguez scored to, give the Demons their only lead of the afternoon.

Dumas will continue its historic season against against Seminole at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldogs Stadium in Plainview. Hirschi finished the year 5-6.

Rodriguez ran for 82 yards on 16 carries. Receiver Kyle Stroebel had a 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Dumas 22, WF Hirschi 17

Dumas 0 7 9 6 — 22

WF Hirschi 7 7 3 0 — 17

Pampa thwarts Gainesville: Fresh off his Built Ford Tough presentation earlier in the week, Pampa’s Tucker Bridwell gave another performance that merited statewide attention.

Bridwell and the Harvester put on an offensive exhibition in a 56-28 thumping of Gainesville in a Class 4A Division I bidistrict game Friday night on Leo Brittain Field at Lions Stadium in Vernon.

Pampa ran out to a 14-0 first quarter lead. It was in the third quarter when the Harvesters pulled away, outscoring Gainesville, 28-14.

Bridwell sliced through Gainesvill’s defense, completing 26 of 39 passes for 420 yards and five touchdowns while running for another. Receiver Joey Hill caught 10 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Cornelius Landers showed his versatility. Landers had 13 carries for 128 yards and a TD, while catching five balls for 40 yards.

Pampa improves to 9-2 overall, advancing to the area round to play Andrews (10-1).

Gainesville ends its year at 8-3.

Pampa 56, Gainesville 28

Pampa 14 21 14 7 — 56

Gainesville 0 6 14 8 — 28

Class 4A

Division II

Dalhart rolls over Snyder: Dalhart gave up an early touchdown but took control of the game with 21 unanswered points and never relinquished it in beating Snyder 35-10 in Plainview to advance to the area round.

Snyder took the lead on a 4-yard scoring pass from Martin Castellon to Leeroy Tavarez for a 7-0 first quarter lead. But it was all Dalhart (7-4) after that.

Ladaryl Smith tied the game on a 34-yard scoring catch from Brennan Lloyd, then in the swecond quarter, Smith gave the Golden Wolves the lead for good at 14-7 on a 2-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

Xaviar Hammett ran for Dalhart’s final three touchdowns and had a game-high 180 yards on 21 carries.

Dalhart 35, Snyder 10

Dalhart;7;14;7;7;-;35

Snyder;7;3;0;0;-;10

S - Martin Castellon 4 pass from Leeroy Tavarez kick good)

D - Ladaryl Smith 34 pass from Brennan Lloyd (kick good)

D - Smith 2 run (kick good)

D - Xaviar Hammett 10 run (kick good)

S - Jordan Savage FG

D - Hammett 50 run (kick good)

D - Hammett 21 run (kick good)

;Dalhart;Snyder

First downs;17;11

Rushing;259;97

Passing;138;123

Total yards;397;220

C-A-I;8-14-1;15-30-1

Penalties-yards;NA

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Class 3A

Division I

Bushland crushes Tornillo: It was a predictable result when unbeaten Bushland met Tornillo, as the Falcons jumped on top with a 42-point first quarter and cruised to a 70-8 victory at Denver City.

Bushland improved to 11-0 on the season while Tornillo finished 1-10.

Before the first quarter was over, Jared Thomas had thrown three touchdown passes and run for a fourth. Two of those scores were long strikes to Jake Orcutt of 34 and 58 yards.

Thomas threw only six passes but completed five for 153 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. The Falcons will play Whitesboro in the area round next week in Iowa Park.

Bushland 70, Tornillo 8

Bushland 42 14 14 0 - 70

Tornillo 0 0 0 8 - 8

B - Coleman Junell 41 run (Baylor Gillispie kick)

B - Skyler Jaco 22 pass from Jared Thomas (Gillispie kick)

B - Jake Orcutt 34 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick)

B - Thomas 2 run (Gillispie kick)

B - Jake Orcutt 58 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick)

B - Scotty Hendricks fumble return (Gillispie kick)

B - Brody Sutterfield 20 pass from Thomas (Gillispie kick)

B - Aaron McClain 6 run (Gillispie kick)

B - 18 run (Gillispie kick)

B - 6 run (Gillispie kick)

T - 12 run (run good)

Tornillo Bushland

First downs 6 15

Rushing 4 222

Passing 78 153

Total yards 82 375

C-A-I 6-24-2 5-6-0

Penalties-yards 0-0 4-40

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Division II

Friona, Bautista run by Anson: Sophomore Jacob Bautista continued to make his mark for Friona, as he ran for 307 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Chieftains to a 37-22 win over Anson at Post.

Friona (9-2) fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter but got on the board with a trick play in the second quarter. Jose Grado completed a 9-yard pass to Jose Rodriguez, who lateraled it to Bautista, who took it 50 yards to the end zone. He later scored on a 64-yard run to give the Chieftains a 12-7 lead.

Trailing 14-12 in the third quarter, though, Bautista put Friona back up for good with a 2-yard scoring run and later 85 yards for a touchdown in the quarter. He led an effort which churned out 533 rushing yards.

Friona’s Brian Chavira had 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Friona 37, Anson 22

Anson 7 7 0 8 — 22

Friona 0 12 18 7 — 37

FIRST QUARTER

A — Drew Hagler 15 run (Mason Hagler kick), 10:35

SECOND QUARTER

F — Jacob Bautista 50 lateral from Jose Rodriguez 9 pass from Jose Grado (kick failed), 7:05

F — Bautista 64 run (pass failed), 6:34

A — Issak Fernadez 5 pass from Drew Hagler (Mason Hagler kick), 2:08

THIRD QUARTER

F — Bautista 2 run (pass failed), 7:04

F — Bautista 85 run (run failed), 5:54

F — Bryan Chavira 52 run (kick failed), 0:52

FOURTH QUARTER

A — Jacob Jenkins 8 pass from D. Hagler (Fernandez pass from D. Hagler), 11:09

F — Bautista 22 run (Tim Ally kick), 7:02

Anson Friona

First downs;21;29

Rushes-Yards;34-149;66-533

Passing;222;78

C-A-I;19-40-2;5-18-2

Punts-Avg.;3-35.3;4-34.2

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-0

Penalties-Yards;11-91; 12-108

Class 2A

Division I

Panhandle falls in shootout with Sundown: In what may have been the area’s wildest bidistrict game, Panhandle fell in an offensive showcase against Sundown, 60-56 at Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

The defenses were on their heels all night long, as the teams combined for 1,176 yards of total offense. Panhandle (8-3) had more first downs 33-22 and yards by a 615-561 count, but the Panthers still couldn’t overcome Sundown (7-4).

The Panthers took over at their own 33-yard line with 3:34 left in the game with a chance to drive for the go-ahead score but fumbled the ball away. Sundown was able to run out the clock and preserve the win.

Panhandle quarterback Wes Jones had a huge night, completing 26-of-42 passes for 481 yards and six touchdowns. Zach Wood had 13 catches for 251 yards and three touchdowns and Zion Mercer had nine for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Sundown’s Christian Huey threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns and Michael Ojeda had nine catches for 281 yards and three scores.

Sundown 60, Panhandle 56

Sundown;7;21;19;13;-;60

Panhandle;7;14;21;14;-;56

S - Michael Ojeda 17 pass from Christian Huey (Huey kick)

P - Zach Wood 8 pass from Wes Jones (Gage Hackett kick)

S - Michael Ojeda 85 pass from Huey (Huey kick)

S - Dylan Day interception return (Huey kick)

P - Landyn Hack 19 run (Hackett kick)

P - Wood 27 pass from Jones (Hackett kick)

S - Cade Conway 17 run (Huey kick)

P - Jayse Edwards 10 run (Hackett kick)

S - Brandon Kenley 37 pass from Huey (Huey kick)

P - Zion Mercer 28 pass from Jones (Hackett kick)

S - Huey 54 run (kick failed)

P - Hack 40 pass from Jones (Hackett kick)

S - Ojeda 65 pass from Huey (two-point conversion run failed)

S - Gavin Richardson 10 pass from Huey (Huey kick)

P - Zion Mercer 22 pass from Jones (Hackett kick)

S - Huey 9 run (two-point conversion pass failed)

P - b Wood 70 pass from Jones (Hackett kick)

;Sundown;Panhandle

First Downs;22;33

Rushing;227;134

Passing;334;481

Total yards;561;615

C-A-I;12-18-0;26-42-1

Punts-avg.;3-35.0 ;-36.3

Fumbles - lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-yards 11-85 7-65

Comanches run over Olton: West Texas High opened the playoffs in stellar fashion with an eye-opening 79-26 rout of Olton at River Road.

It wasn’t just the Comanches offense scoring points. West Texas High scored in a variety of ways.

Jonah Villanueva took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Defensive back Jaykob Hernandez had two interception returns of 85 and 36 yards for touchdowns and freshman Andreus Cruz took a punt 40 yards for a TD.

Villanueva added four catches for 121 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown.

Hernandez offensive effort was as impressive as his defense, blazing past the Olton defense for 161 yards rushing on only three carries, scoring all three times. The senior’s longest came on a 67–yard run.

West Texas High is now 9-2 on the year and will play Seymour at 7 p.m. Friday at Fair Park Stadium in Childress.

WT High 79, Olton 26

Olton 20 0 0 6 — 26

WT High 32 27 20 0 — 79

Division II

Gruver holds off Tahoka: The Gruver Greyhounds scored 30 unanswered points to open the game against Tahoka and needed all of them, as they had to withstand a furious comeback with a last-minute interception for 44-41 victory at Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

Gruver (7-4) looked ready to turn the game into a rout, taking a 30-0 lead in the second quarter. Carter Armes threw three touchdown passes, including a 76-yarder to Jalin Conyers and a 65-yarder to Hunter Haynes. Armes, though, would make his biggest play of the game on defense.

Tahoka (8-3) chipped away and cut the lead to 44-41 in the fourth quarter and had possession with a chance to win after driving into Gruver territory. However, Armes, playing defensive back, made an interception to preserve the win.

Armes threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns.

Gruver 44, Tahoka 41

Gruver;22;8;8;6;-;44

Tahoka;0;12;0;29;-;41

;Gruver;Tahoka

First Downs;15;18

Rushing;107;177

Passing;296;311

Total yards;403;488

C-A-I;12-26-1;9-28-1

Punts-avg.;NA

Fumbles - lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;5-60;7-57