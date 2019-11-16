STEPHENVILLE — Following a couple of hiccups during the first half of the opening quarter, the Brownwood Lions reeled off 47 points before halftime — and the first 54 points overall — en route to a 61-14 Class 4A Division I Region II bi-district championship victory over the Fort Worth Castleberry Lions here Friday night.

“That's what we envisioned with our kids if you take the first couple of minutes away,” said Lions second-year head coach Sammy Burnett, whose record at his alma mater stands at 14-7. “I thought our kids played outstanding and we dominated all three phases of the game.”

The bi-district championship is the first for Brownwood (10-1) since 2016, and the Lions also reached the 10-win mark for the first time since 2015.

“I think it's absolutely amazing,” Burnett said of the Lions' return to the postseason win column. “Our kids have worked extremely hard over the last year and we have a group of seniors that had never won a championship and tonight they can call themselves champions. I'm extremely proud of that for them because they bought into what we were doing two years ago and they turned the program around.”

The Lions generated 319 of their 441 yards of total offense in the initial two quarters. Brownwood also limited Castleberry (7-4) — which was making its first playoff appearance in six years and enjoying its best record since 1994 — to a mere 56 first-half yards with a pair first downs. By the end of the night, Castleberry was able to churn out 251 total yards.

“Offensively I thought we did a good job executing and taking what they gave us,” Burnett said. “When we can run the football we're going to run it as much as we possibly can, which also opens up the passing game, and I think we're doing a good job being pretty balanced.

“The defense picked up right where they left off. They are outstanding and how far we go will be based on what our defense continues to do. Again tonight we didn't give up big plays, and we haven't done that all year. If you have to march down the field and score on us it's pretty difficult. I was really pleased with the way they played tonight.

“And it was important for us to win the special teams game because we hadn't been reaching the goals we have every week for them, but we focused hard on it this week. I think a lot of games can be won in the special teams and we did a really good job of that tonight.”

Behind the line of Ethan Pesina, Theo Bryant, Jimi Brown, Brad Robinson and Tyler Tiner, the Lions scored nine touchdowns as they rushed for 213 yards and passed for 228.

Reece Rodgers rushed for 142 yards and three more touchdowns — all in the first half — giving him 1,559 yards and 24 scores through 11 games. Quarterback Drew Huff accounted for four touchdowns — two on the ground and two through the air — as he completed all seven of his pass attempts for 201 yards while chipping in 25 rushing yards. Huff has now thrown for 1,798 yards with 16 scoring tosses and rushed for 643 yards and nine scores.

Zach Strong led all receivers with three grabs for 31 yards and a touchdown, A.J. McCarty scored on his two second-half receptions — which totaled 108 yards — after sitting out the first-half due to an ejection at China Spring, and Royshad Henderson added a touchdown and 27 yards on the ground.

“This was my very first playoff game and it was such a great atmosphere,” said Huff, a transfer from Mineral Wells. “It's such an honor being with such a great team, and I appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us.”

Rodgers, in regard to earn a bi-district title, said, “It's amazing, especially since it's my senior year. Hopefully we can carry this on and keep it going as long as we can.”

Defensively, the Lions created two more turnovers including a fumble followed by six consecutive three-and-outs to close the first half. Castleberry advanced to the Brownwood 23 on the opening possession but missed a 40-yard field goal try, then mustered just 29 yards the remainder of the first half.

“We executed on every play and didn't take them lightly,” Lions lineman Ezequiel Ibarra said of the defensive effort. “We came out here to play ball and wanted to have a good game. We practiced hard and came out and played hard. We just need to keep doing what we're doing, come out and play hard, and hopefully win another gold ball.”

Friday's contest began with Castleberry attempting an onside kick, which it recovered after the ball bounced out of the hands of a Lion. Starting at the 50, Castleberry moved to the Brownwood 23 — thanks in part to a 22-yard connection from Jayden Ivy to Dylan Dutton on third-and-12. The drive later stalled after the missed kick and the Lions took over at their own 23.

On the first snap, Huff connected with Isyah Campos for a 41-yard gain down to the Castleberry 33, but the play ended with the ball in the arms of a Castleberry defender — one of two Brownwood turnovers in the contest.

“We knew they were going to kick an onside kick, we just didn't execute and they got the ball,” Burnett said. “Then we stop them and turn around and make a big play on our RPO and execute it perfectly and pick up about 40 yards and then we just lose the ball. We were not being disciplined in the little things we were taught. That will get us beat against the tougher teams the farther we go as we found out against La Vega. We have to come out full force with all cylinders running and not hurt ourselves. We were able to overcome it tonight, but that's not going to continue to happen.”

Castleberry was unable to do anything with the turnover as Ivy fumbled a snap on third down that Brownwood linebacker Rowdee Gregory recovered at the 30. Three plays later, Rodgers scored on a 2-yard carry at the 6:07 mark of the first period, and the rout was on.

Brownwood scored again before the first period ended to boost the advantage to 13-0 as Huff connected with Strong on a 7-yard slant pattern at the 2:46 mark, capping a four-play, 63-yard trek. Parish White's 46-yard reception from Huff moved to the ball to the Castleberry 11 on the second play of the possession.

The Lions reached the end zone five times in the second quarter alone to put the game out of reach by intermission.

First, Huff scored on a 1-yard plunge at the 10:26 juncture to cap a six-play, 48-yard march.

Rodgers scored again on a 4-yard carry with 8:01 to go in the half to wrap up a three-play, 36-yard journey that began with a 24-yard run by Henderson on the first snap.

At 5:43 of the second period, Huff's 5-yard keeper stretched the lead to 34-0. The three-play, 45-yard possession featured a 30-yard sprint by Rodgers on the second snap.

With 2:09 to go before halftime, Henderson plowed over a Castleberry defender at the goal line on his 3-yard touchdown carry. The 30-yard drive lasted just four plays, as Rodgers raced 24 yards on the second snap to move the ball inside the 10.

The Lions' final touchdown of the first half was the result of a one-play, 25-yard drive — following an 18-yard Castleberry punt — and Rodgers darted through a gaping hole without being touched with 10 seconds left in the second period.

“We've been working hard in practice, and it all starts in practice,” Lions center Ethan Pesina said in regard to Brownwood's 319-yard first-half effort. “We run a lot of run hull, a lot of pass hull and a lot of team. Practice is where it all starts.”

As for Brownwood's first-half dominance, Burnett said, “We're gelling more and more every week with our offensive line. We don't have as many busts and they're controlling the line which allows us to run the football and the play action that comes with it. We're just taking advantage of what they give us and when they adjust to that we'll do something else. Our ability to execute on the ground and through the air makes us pretty difficult to defend.”

The starting offense and most of the starting defense played just one series in the second half. After the defense forced an interception — by Dane Johnson — on Castleberry's first possession of the third period, the Lions needed just one snap — a 76-yard catch and run by McCarty — to pad the cushion to 54-0 at the 8:59 mark of the third period.

With many of the “one play away guys,” as Burnett calls them, finishing the game, quarterback Blaize Espinoza connected with McCarty on a 32-yard scoring toss with 2:16 left in the the third quarter for the final Brownwood points. McCarty now has 10 touchdown receptions among his 38 catches for 964 yards on the season.

Castleberry was able to scratch across a pair of touchdowns and produced 195 yards in the second half. Jason Garcia finished with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown for Castleberry, which needed 50 carries to reach 147 yards on the ground. Ivy connected on 12 of 19 passes for 104 yards with one pick, Lonnie Adams caught five passes for 34 yards and Dutton finished with three receptions covering 42.

The Lions will next clash with the District 8-4A champion Alvarado Indians (9-2) — who knocked off 7-4A fourth seed Paris, 35-28, in the bi-district round — Friday at the University of North Texas' Apogee Stadium in Denton. Game time for the area round battle is slated for 7:30 p.m., but could be moved up to 7 p.m., according to Burnett.

“We did that because we wanted our kids to have an opportunity to play in a nice venue,” Burnett said of the decision to play at UNT. “There are special stadiums you can play in during the playoffs. The support we have from our school board and administration to say 'Coach, you do what you need to do,' is awesome and amazing. We're going to drive to Denton, we're going to go into a nice stadium, let our kids see that kind of atmosphere and see if can can bring home another gold ball.

“I want to thank the fans for showing up tonight and the community support, and I know it's going to be a long drive next weekend but we can't do it without you. Our kids look up in the stands and see how many more people we have compared to the opponent. It's important that we make the trip up there and support our kids and continue to show what kind of community we are and how we support our kids.”

•••

LIONS 61, CASTLEBERRY 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Castleberry 0 0 7 7 - 14

Brownwood 13 34 14 0 - 61

SCORING SUMMARY

B: Reece Rodgers 2 run (kick failed), 6:07, 1st

B: Zach Strong 7 pass from Drew Huff (Strong kick), 2:46, 1st

B: Huff 1 run (Strong kick), 10:26, 2nd

B: Rodgers 4 run (Strong kick), 8:01, 2nd

B: Huff 5 run (Strong kick), 5:43, 2nd

B: Royshad Henderson 3 run (kick failed), 2:09, 2nd

B: Rodgers 25 run (Strong kick), 0:10, 2nd

B: A.J. McCarty 76 pass from Huff (Strong kick), 8:59, 3rd

C: Jason Garcia 2 run (Jesse Salas kick), 4:56, 3rd

B: McCarty 32 pass from Blaize Espinoza (Strong kick), 2:16, 3rd

C: Elijah West 1 run (Salas kick), 2:00, 4th

TEAM STATS C B

First Downs 15 21

Total Offense 251 441

Rushing Yards 50-147 30-213

Passing Yards 104 228

C-A-I 12-22-1 9-9-0

Fumbles Lost 1 2

Penalties5-38 3-25

Punts 1-39.0 6-27.6

PLAYER STATS

Rushing — C: Jason Garcia 30-107, Jayden Ivy 8-14, Elijah West 6-14, Lonnie Adams 4-6, Matthew Teran 1-3, George Oviedo 1-3 B: Reece Rodgers 13-142, Royshad Henderson 2-27, Drew Huff 6-25, Uriah King 6-23, Blaize Espinoza 1-4, Baylor Tidwell 1-1, Team 1-(-9).

Passing — C: Ivy 12-19-1-104, Oviedo 0-2-0-0, Adams 0-1-0-0. B: Huff 7-7-0-201; Espinoza 2-2-0-27.

Receiving — C: Adams 5-34, Dylan Dutton 3-42, Diego Rivera 2-16, Adrian Perez 2-12. B: Zach Strong 3-31, A.J. McCarty 2-108, Parish White 1-46, Isyah Campos 1-41, Rodgers 1-7, Dane Johnson 1-(-5).