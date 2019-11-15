No. 24 Tarleton fell to Oklahoma Baptist 69-57 in its home opener in Wisdom Gym on Thursday.

The Texans shot just 36 percent from the floor, 23 percent on 3-pointers, and 56 percent from the free-throw line as they fall to 1-2 on the season.

Josh Hawley led the Texans with his second double-double of the season with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a game-high four steals. Randall Broddie also added 14 points to tie Hawley for the team lead in scoring.

The two teams were even at 15-15 through the first 10 minutes of play before Oklahoma Baptist drilled a 3-pointer to take the lead and they never trailed again. It was one of 10 3-pointers in the game for the Bison. OBU led 28-21 at the break.

The Texans came out strong in the first media of the second half, cutting the deficit to one on a layup by Devin Bethely, who had nine points and five assists. From there, OBU went on an 11-0 run to lead 44-32 and the Texans could never regroup in the final 10 minutes of play.

Isaiah Boling had seven points on a pair of three-pointers while Zach Naylor had four points to lead all scorers off the bench.