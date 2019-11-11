The process has been rewarded.

After he averaged 17.5 points and six rebounds in a pair of wins last week, Texas Tech’s T.J. Holyfield was selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Holyfield, a graduate transfer from Stephen F. Austin, led then No. 13-ranked Red Raiders to victories over Bethune-Cookman and Eastern Illinois on Saturday and Nov. 5 on the way to a 2-0 mark to start the seaon.

With the two wins, Texas Tech moved up to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday.

In the triumph over Bethune-Cookman, Holyfield ended with a game-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward also scored 10 first-half points during a late run to help the Red Raiders enjoy a 40-19 lead at the break. He also netted 15 points and six rebounds in the season opener against Eastern Illinois.

The former All-Southland Conference selection has amassed 1,116 points and 607 rebounds during his collegiate career.

Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was named the player of the week after averaging 13.5 points and 13 assists in two games.

Texas Tech is scheduled to take on Houston Baptist in a neutral-site contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Caparral Center in Midland.