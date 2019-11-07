CEDAR PARK — Nicole Leff can still see the buzzer-beating shot that eliminated the Timberwolves from the state basketball playoffs last season.

That 50-48 loss to Bryan Rudder serves as inspiration for Cedar Park, a team that returns many of the same players who earned a 30-4 record last year. The leader is Neff, a 6-foot-1 forward who will play the next four years at Texas State.

"We know that teams are going to come after us with their ‘A’ game," Leff said during a practice break Thursday. "They’re going to want to beat Cedar Park, so they’re going to play their best to do it."

Beating Cedar Park has been a tough chore for opponents since coach Donny Ott took over a struggling program two years ago. The Timberwolves are 60-12 during that span, 28-0 in District 17-5A games.

What does Ott think about this year’s team?

"We have all the right pieces."

Leff and fellow senior Hanna Wheeler are vocal leaders for a team projected to be among the best in Central Texas. Wheeler was named district MVP for averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Wheeler, who will sign with Incarnate Word, averaged eight points and six assists and described herself as "an extension of the coach" when she’s running the offense.

Wheeler’s season was a big success considering she was coming off a season-ending ACL injury as a sophomore. Coming back from that injury changed her attitude about basketball.

"I have a mentality that I get to play instead of thinking I have to go to practice," she said. "I get to be with my teammates on the court, not just off the court."

Wheeler and Leff said they are proud to part of the first Cedar Park team to finish district as an unbeaten champion. If the Wolves can avoid injuries, there is no reason they can’t run through 17-5A again.

Speaking of injuries, Leff is coming off a summer high ankle sprain that kept her off the court for the first few weeks of practice. Ott said she’s probably "playing at 85%" of her physical ability.

A more painful injury was suffered by sophomore center Shelby Hayes when she ran face-first into a teammate during a scrimmage this week. The impact knocked out a front tooth and is likely to keep her off the court for the first two weeks of the season.

When Hayes returns, she will rejoin a team that also returns key juniors Alisa Knight and Sarai Estupinan. Knight was the 17-5A Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore while Estupinan earned All-District second team honors.

The Timberwolves will also get a lift from freshman Gisella Maul, a 5-10 wing who already has been offered a scholarship by Texas Tech beginning in 2023. Ott said Maul will have a "big impact" with the team and play significant minutes in her first season.

Leff said this is the most talented team she’s played for during her four years at Cedar Park. So before she packs her bags and heads to Texas State, she has some unfinished business. An unexpected playoff loss won’t be acceptable.

"That was a lesson learned," Leff said of losing to Rudder last year. "That’s why we’re not satisfied."