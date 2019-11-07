Preseason Top 10

1. Westlake (Last year’s record: 29-8, 16-0 in District 25-6A): The Chaparrals are loaded and have been eliminated in playoffs two years in a row by eventual 2018 and 2019 state champion Converse Judson. Head coach Katie Hensle has rebuilt the program with a solid team, great depth and several standouts, most notably Shay Holle, a solid player on both ends of the court. The Chaps open the season against Hendrickson.

2. Cedar Park (30-4, 12-0 in 17-5A): Head coach Donny Ott has built perhaps the deepest team in the area, led by powerful 6-1 forwards Nicole Leff and sophomore Shelby Hayes. The Timberwolves rolled through district and are slated for a deep playoff run with solid defense and a dominant front line.

3. Vista Ridge (26-12, 13-3 in 13-6A): AJ Marotte and Virginia Baker are the returning starters who form the foundation of a winning program. Head coach Keith Allen has his Rangers ready to take the next step both in district and statewide. The Rangers were second to regional qualifier Hendrickson in 2018-19.

4. Hendrickson (39-2, 16-0 in 13-6A): Mercurial Mikayla Woods has graduated after two years as the Central Texas Player of the Year, but brilliant head coach Norma Sierra has promptly reloaded with standout Zoe Nelson and not-so-secret weapon Sarah Malinowski, who was lost for the playoffs last season with an injury. She provides a wealth of court knowledge as well as being an exceptional long-range shooter who averaged nearly 15 points last season before her injury.

5. Georgetown (23-10, 12-0 in 18-5A): Rhonda Farney’s Eagles are young and talented and, you can bet, very well coached. While the Eagles might be starting under the radar, with their veterans and abundance of young talent they will be an early district and playoff favorite. Kylie Ellsworth, Graci Harris and McCall Hampton (St. Edward’s pledge) anchor the team. Georgetown has an out-of-state tournament this season at Flowing Wells High School in Tucson, Ariz.

6. Cedar Ridge (25-14, 10-6 in 13-6A): Kevin Lewis has built the Raiders into a ball-hawking, up-tempo team that is coming off back-to-back regional quarterfinal appearances. Malaysia DePrisco and Paetynn Gray will lead a talented team that has more depth with the additions of Lexi Alexander, Alex Neimeth, Jakayla Thompson, Ta'Kerria Hamilton, Tj White and Sally Tuatagaloa.

7. Bowie (21-10, 14-2 in 25-6A): Graduation seems to sap the Dawgs every season, but Vickie Benson reloads year in and year out. Bowie has strong fundamentals and is never out of any contest — think San Antonio Spurs.

8. Lake Travis (24-11, 11-5 in 25-6A): Raeven Boswell is a sophomore who plays beyond her years. The versatile guard pushes defenses and helps make the tall and talented Cavaliers solid playoff contenders.

9. Dripping Springs (25-13, 13-1 in 25-5A): The Tigers are an early favorite in 25-5A, with a talented group from last year’s junior varsity.

10. East View (20-15, 9-3 in 18-5A): Georgetown’s cross-town rival Patriots are very good, extremely well coached and consistently looking to surprise their older sisters.

Other teams to watch:

Austin High (23-13, 11-5 in 26-6A) is solid and talented, and the well-coached Maroons are playoff contenders.

Pflugerville (25-12, 10-2 in 17-5A) graduated 12 seniors, but lightning quick junior varsity players should fill the ranks.

Round Rock (16-14, 10-6 in 13-6A) was ready to turn the corner under former coach Pecos McDaniel, and first-year coach Brittney Nelson will have the Dragons ready.

Westwood (27-9, 10-6 in 13-6A) coach Doug Davalos has never missed the playoffs, and despite serious graduation losses, his talented younger daughter is just a sophomore.

12 players to watch

Ally Beck, Dripping Springs, 5-9 junior guard. Beck averaged 9.2 points and nearly three rebounds as a defensive standout for the Tigers.

Kylie Ellsworth, Georgetown, 5-6 senior guard. Ellsworth, a ball-control and passing specialist, is a key to the state-ranked Eagles’ ball-movement offense and is an on-court coach.

Kindred Eriny, Del Valle, 5-11 junior guard/center. An incredible athlete, Kindred was the District 25-6A Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and scored better than 12 points per game.

Shay Holle, Westlake, 5-11 senior guard-forward. A two-way standout, Holle is a four-year starter and the returning District 25-6A Offensive Player of the Year. Holle is a team captain and averaged more than 14 points and nine boards.

Nicole Leff, Cedar Park, 6-1 senior post. Leff is a double-double machine and has exceptional defensive matchup skills for the state power Timberwolves.

Sarah Malinowski, Hendrickson, 5-7 senior guard. Malinowski averaged 14.8 points and hit more than 50% of her 3-point attempts.

AJ Marotte, Vista Ridge, 6-1 junior guard. The three-year starter averaged nearly 15 points while playing good defense. She also rebounds exceptionally well and will lead a solid Rangers team in a formidable district.

Jaaucklyn Moore, Round Rock, 5-7 senior guard. Moore’s athletic skills keyed the Dragons’ most productive season in a decade. The ball-hawking guard generates more than 12 points per game and collects nearly six steals a contest.

Zoe Nelson, Hendrickson, 6-1 junior guard/forward. Nelson takes the reins from graduated Mikayla Woods and has a different style but is a very effective swing player. She scored better than 10 points per game and averaged just over five boards while managing nearly five steals per contest.

Jamyria Ramsey, Weiss, 5-9 sophomore guard. She couldn’t play varsity last year as a freshman but did score 42 points against the Pflugerville junior varsity in one game. Lighting quick and terrific off the dribble.

Cai Wilson, Anderson, 5-4 senior guard. Wilson averaged 19.1 points and more than three boards. The speedster anticipates the ball at a sixth-sense level.

De’Mya Young, Manor, 5-9 senior guard. Young averaged 23.2 points and is a whirlwind to the rim off the dribble. She’s a strong shooter from the field, and her passing generated nearly eight assists per game.

