The regular-season statistical leaders for the Stephenville High School volleyball team show that while seniors lead in three categories, underclassmen have also played prominent roles in the Honeybees’ strong run to the playoffs as the undefeated (8-0) District 7-4A champions.

Second-year SHS head coach Shay Douglas led the Honeybees (33-9) into their first-round (bi-district) playoff game looking for their 12th win in a row, taking on Bridgeport (25-15) Tuesday at Aledo High School. The winner of that game will advance later this week (TBA) to the area round against the winner of the bi-district matchup between Vernon and Sweetwater.

The area playoff round must be completed no later than Saturday. The Honeybees, who went into the Bridgeport contest having won 16 of their last 17 games, were No. 15 in the final regular-season rankings released online on Oct. 28 by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Last season they reached the Region I-4A final before being eliminated by eventual state champion Decatur.

Among the statistical leaders for the Honeybees are their all-state libero, senior Gabie Lucero holding the top spot in digs, while senior Salette Rios is second.

Another standout senior, Karlee Easterling, leads in both aces and assists. Rios is second aces, while sophomore Kennedy Coffee holds the No. 2 spot in assists.

Junior Alee McClendon and sophomore Landri Withers — the district’s Co-Newcomers of the Year last season — lead in blocked shots and kills, respectively. Sophomore Jaylee Matthews is second in kills and Withers is runner-up in blocked shots.

Kills — Landri Withers 280; Jaylee Matthews 212; Salette Rios 206; Aubreyanna Ziegler 193; Emma Giddings 156; Alee McClendon 154.

Blocked shots — Alee McClendon 82; Landri Withers 65; Aubreyanna Ziegler 44; Emma Giddings 23; Salette Rios 20.

Assists — Karlee Easterling 628; Kennedy Coffee 550.

Aces — Karlee Easterling 46; Salette Rios 35; Jaylee Matthews 31; Kennedy Coffee 27; Gabie Lucero 24.

Digs — Gabie Lucero 580; Salette Rios 479; Cali Carter 276; Karlee Easterling 244.