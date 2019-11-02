Perhaps the Tascosa Rebels sensed some danger in the first half Friday night at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium in a game which, on paper, they figured to easily win.

Easily or not, they got out of town with what they needed, and a playoff berth from District 2-6A in the process.

Tascosa got a big fight from Odessa High, who hadn’t won a district game all season, as the Rebels clung to a one-point halftime lead. But the Rebels took over with their customary strong ground game and defense in the second half for a 31-15 victory and punched their ticket to the postseason.

The Rebels (6-3, 2-2 in district) never trailed after Jaiton McMorris scored on a 4-yard run only three minutes into the game, but they could never get comfortable. They led 10-9 at halftime.

McMorris scored his second touchdown early in the third quarter to give the Rebels a 17-9 lead. Odessa (2-7, 0-4) scored on a 2-yard run by Michael Salas, but a two-point conversion pass failed and the score stayed 17-15.

The Rebels were able to wear down the Bronchos with their running game after that. Major Everhart scored on a 55-yard run in the third quarter, set up when quarterback Joseph Plunk converted a fourth down on a run.

Plunk was in firm control with the ground game rushing for a game-high 153 yards in 20 carries. He capped the scoring on a 15-yard run late in the fourth quarter, as Tascosa finished the night with 411 yards rushing.

TASCOSA 31, ODESSA HIGH 15

Tascosa 7 3 14 7 — 31

Odessa High 6 3 6 0 — 15

First Quarter

T—Jaiton McMorris 4 run (Jasean Barrow kick), 9:04

O—Jovanni Flotte 63 pass from Dre Cobb (kick failed), 7:22

Second Quarter

T—Barrow FG 23, 10:47

O—Camilo Nicolas FG 24, 0:09

Third Quarter

T—McMorris 15 run (Barrow kick), 10:48

O—Michael Salas 2 run (pass failed), 5:05

T—Major Everhart 55 run (Barrow kick), 2:55.

Fourth Quarter

T—Joseph Plunk 15 run (Barrow kick), 2:22.

Tascosa Odessa High

First Downs 21 16

Rushes-Yards 52-411 34-188

Passing 61 106

Total Yards 472 294

C-A-I 4-7-0 5-14-3

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Punts-Avg. 2-29.0 2-43.0

Penalties-Yards 7-85 4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing-Tascosa: Plunk 20-153, Everhart 4-95, Darius Sanders 6-68, Parker Settle 11-35, McMorris 4-30, Logan Nance 3-28, Chance Jones 1-5, Team 3-(-3).

Odessa High: Cobb 8-74, Senjun McGarity 13-64, Salas 11-51, Cade Mendoza 1-4, Jovanni Flotte 1-(-5).

Passing-Tascosa: Plunk 4-7-0—61.

Odessa High: Cobb 5-13-2—106, Jovanni Flotte 0-1-1—0.

Receiving

Tascosa: Sanders 1-24, Logan Nance 1-21, Brandon Sanders 1-11, Settle 1-5.

Odessa High: Flotte 2-67, Nathan Calvery 1-15, Derrick Walton 1-13, McGarity 1-11.