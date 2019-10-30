In Formula One, there’s no set date for when a champion is crowned. This year, all signs point toward Sunday in Austin.

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his sixth world championship, meaning fans at Circuit of the Americas could finally get the celebration they’ve been teased with the past two years.

The Mercedes driver from Stevenage, England, came close to clinching in Austin in both 2017 and 2018, only to be crowned in Mexico the following week.

Austin swapped places with Mexico City on the calendar for 2019, and Hamilton appears to be right on his usual schedule. Even in the worst case scenario, he only has to finish eighth at a track where his previous worst is fourth.

Hamilton will dominate coverage, but odds are it won’t be a simple coronation. The latter part of the season has been a battle for supremacy between Mercedes and Ferrari, with drivers from those two teams splitting the six races since the summer break. Wins by Charles Leclerc in Belgium and Italy, followed by Sebastian Vettel in Singapore, are all that’s kept the campaign from being considered a total loss for Ferrari.

Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas were first or second at each of the opening five races, and Mercedes clinched the constructors’ championship with four rounds left out of 21. Yet the late resurgence has provided hope for a more competitive 2020.

"It's a significant improvement on how we started the year and credit must go to all the people in Maranello and at the track, who have worked so hard to fight back from where we started," Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto told the BBC earlier this week.

"We need to use the last three races of this season to further develop as a group and to operate in the sharpest possible manner in order to be better prepared for next year. It is a very tight field at the front and every detail matters if we want to win more often."

Last fall, a Ferrari — driven by Kimi Raikkonen, now at Alfa Romeo — ended Hamilton’s streak of four consecutive USGP victories. Then there’s Red Bull, which has had a dismal 2019 but features Max Verstappen, who has entertained fans with top-four finishes at COTA each of the past two years.

Drivers on the other seven teams — McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams — can only hope for a slip-up from the big three to have a shot at the podium.

"I find it incredibly annoying going to every race to finish seventh, or even fifth," Carlos Sainz Jr., the McLaren driver currently seventh in the standings, told The Guardian. "I think everyone outside of the top six drivers finds it incredibly annoying."

The weekend will end, in all likelihood, with the focus on the man who has dominated COTA. Hamilton’s only competition left for the title is Bottas, and the Finn must win to keep his hopes alive. Even if he does, Hamilton just needs the four points he would gain by taking eighth, or if he were to take ninth while also completing the fastest lap in the race.

New COTA leadership introduced: On Tuesday, COTA introduced Tim Prukop publicly as chief revenue officer, joining a leadership team that includes chairman Bobby Epstein and vice president of operations Rick Abbott.

Prukop has been in the position since June, leading sponsorship efforts that will allow for expanded programming at the facility. He said overall sponsorship revenue has more than doubled in that period, with more than $10 million committed.

Recently completed deals include a multi-year, seven-figure partnership with Germania Insurance that includes naming rights to COTA’s Super Stage, the jersey sponsorship with Ascension Seton for Austin Bold FC and the title sponsorship for the IndyCar race with AutoNation.

"We’re continuing to build on this idea that COTA is a sports and entertainment district with fun at every turn that’s more than just a race track," Prukop said. "The value of the amount of people that are coming out here makes those partnerships and relationships more valuable, because they get to promote their products to more people."