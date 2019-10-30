CEDAR PARK — Cedar Park middle blocker Jaelyn Grimm and setter Olivia Meyer have been teammates and classmates since both were in the fifth grade. On Tuesday, they took the court one last time in the regular season and were honored by their teammates, family and friends.

Grimm had a team-best 14 kills to go with two aces and four digs while Meyer finished with four aces, five kills and five digs to help Cedar Park close out the regular season with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-18 sweep of District 17-5A foe Connally.

“It was just a really happy night,” Grimm said. “It was a really nice senior night, and everyone was there for us and excited for us.”

“It was definitely very emotional; it was a big night for us because we stuck it out until the end together,” Meyer said with a laugh. “It was definitely a game where we were playing for each other, playing for the team and leaving a legacy.”

The Timberwolves’ junior middle blocker/outside hitter Kaitlin Davis had a team-best 16 digs as Cedar Park (22-21, 10-2 District 17-5A) came into the night with second place already clinched in the district.

Michera Moffett led Connally (18-17, 6-6) with 16 kills while Jennifer Nguyen-Luu amassed 12 digs. Connally finishes the regular season tied with Pflugerville for third place, and head coach Meghan Nichols said the match should provide the Cougars with some lessons heading into the playoffs.

“We’ve definitely got to move forward and get ready for, potentially, East View or Georgetown,” Nichols said. “They’re going to be just as competitive as Cedar Park.”

One thing that comes with experience is having a feel for the game and making plays at key times, and that is what Grimm and Meyer showed offensively, particularly in the first two games.

After both teams shook away some early rust, Meyer scored a kill on a redirected ball that sparked a 9-1 Timberwolves’ run to help close out the opening frame.

“We do a really good job of getting ourselves out of certain situations and really focusing on the end goal,” Meyer said. “We come together and play together.”

Grimm put down a spike from the middle of the net in game one that extended the Cedar Park lead to 23-13, and Meyer ended the game with consecutive aces.

Grimm helped swing the momentum in game two as a spike from the left side of the net followed by her two aces helped turn an 18-18 tie into a four-point Cedar Park lead that the Timberwolves would not relinquish.

“We definitely just pushed harder on every point because whenever it’s playoffs, it’s go time and that’s when you really have to push,” Grimm said. “I was not worried, I knew that we had this. Yeah, we were down, but I knew that we would be able to pick ourselves up.”

The Cougars had their strongest run of the match early in game three. Alyssa McClure block for the first point of the game helped Connally jump ahead to an 8-3 lead before Cedar Park stormed back to take control of the final frame. Grimm recorded her final regular-season point at home to make the score 23-13 Cedar Park, and the Timberwolves got their final points of the match on Cougar serving errors.

“We got inconsistent on our side with our serve-receive,” Nichols said. “We got ourselves backed into a wall.”

Connally will play Pflugerville in a third-place tiebreaker match to decide seeding, but the details of that match were not finalized as of press time. Cedar Park opens the playoffs at home against Hutto at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.