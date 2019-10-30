HOUSTON — Form held. Until it didn’t.

Justin Verlander lost again.

The road team won again.

So did Stephen Strasburg.

And baseball?

The sport got thrown a curve on its grandest stage when batters were taking their bats with them on their trips around the bases, a baserunner was ruled out even when a fielder didn’t catch the ball, a furious manager protested a game that rules do not allow him to protest and was subsequently ejected, and the World Series was no closer to an ending than it was when Game 6 began.

No one can say it’s dull.

Puzzling maybe, but never dull.

This bizarre World Series took a whole new twist Tuesday night with lots of home runs, plenty of showmanship and mostly a controversial umpiring decision that cost Washington a pivotal run and cost Nationals manager Dave Martinez a chance to see the conclusion of his team’s 7-2 victory that squared this series at three wins apiece. The series is tied, and Martinez was fit to be tied, having to be restrained by his coaches.

What in the name of Don Denkinger is going on in Houston?

Decades from now, baseball fans will remember Game 6 of the World Series not so much for three homers from Adam Eaton, Juan Soto and Anthony Rendon — the local Rice star who grew up 10 miles from Minute Maid Park and drove in five runs — or for Strasburg’s masterful eight-plus-inning performance, but for a guy who couldn’t run a straight line and an umpiring crew that found fault with that.

This may not have been the classic screwup that Denkinger made in the 1985 World Series about a missed call at first base, but it loomed large. With a 3-2 Nats lead and a man on first, Washington’s Trea Turner was called out by home plate umpire Sam Holbrook for runner interference for running outside the baserunning box and in fair territory to impede Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel from catching the throw from pitcher Brad Peacock.

The Nationals would have had runners at second and third with one out in advance of Rendon’s blast. It shortchanged the visitors a run since Turner was ruled out. Following a lengthy delay of nearly five minutes and a protest of a judgment call that can’t be protested, the game renewed. "I don’t really understand it," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It took a really long time for nothing to happen. I’m as confused as anybody."

And while it may not ultimately have had much to do with the final outcome, the dustup simmered well after the game. MLB’s Joe Torre explained that the call was proper.

That, of course, left the baseball world dumbstruck by the call and eagerly looking ahead to the two famous words in sports:

What the ...

Actually, it’s Game 7 on people’s lips that triggers all sorts of emotions, but fans from both sides may be wondering what the heck after the seventh-inning commotion over a baserunning gaffe that involved a five-minute delay and overshadowed the heroics of Strasburg and Rendon.

As if this Series wasn’t crazy enough already.

"They enjoyed our park," Rendon said, "and we’re trying to enjoy theirs."

After the Astros dropped the first two games at Minute Maid Park, they rallied and clubbed the Nationals for three straight victories in Washington. None of the games were close. The Nats never held the lead once in Washington, and the Astros outscored their hosts 19-3. No World Series has ever had seven victories by the road clubs.

Martinez was asked if he could explain the road-team advantage. "Honestly, no," he said. "It’s weird, really."

Hinch was asked if there’s a home-field edge. "It doesn’t look like there is one," he said. "But we’ve won a ton of games here."

The Astros were searching for the clincher Tuesday night where they won 60 of their 81 home games in the regular season and make Verlander a winner for the first time in seven career World Series starts. That didn’t happen for the 36-year-old right-hander, who has 14 post-season wins ranking third all time but has never gotten more than two runs in any of those seven Series starts. He lasted just five innings and was touched for three runs by the Nats, whose top four batters in the order had seven hits, three homers and six RBIs.

Strasburg, on the other hand, was masterful. He struck out seven over 8 1/3 innings but was close to getting pulled much earlier, had Houston pushed across some runs in the middle innings.

Max Scherzer, the team’s ace who was scratched from his Game 5 start with a stiff neck and trapezoid spasms, was named in pre-game as the Nats’ Game 7 starter if the Series continued, but he was warming up in the bullpen Tuesday. Had the Astros put any more pressure on Strasburg and kept the game close, they might at least have forced Martinez’s hand and made him insert Scherzer instead of saving him for Wednesday night against Houston’s Zack Grienke.

Tuesday’s game was so intense that Houston’s cocky cleanup hitter, Alex Bregman, homered in the Astros’ two-run first inning and carried his bat all the way to first before handing it off to first base coach Don Kelly. When Soto followed suit with a solo homer of his own in the fifth to snap a 2-2 tie, he mimicked Bregman and took his bat for part of his home run trot as well.

"We didn’t like it," Martinez said, when asked about Bregman’s stunt, "and the fact that Soto did it, I didn’t like it as well. That’s not who we are."

Baseball will learn who the 2019 World Series champions are Wednesday night. And while the Astros and Nationals will be hard-pressed to top Tuesday’s drama, they will at least provide the only thing this Series has lacked.

A finish.