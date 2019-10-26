The blueprint for why the Amarillo High Sandies have rolled through District 2-5A Division I undefeated was on full display Friday afternoon at Dick Bivins Stadium.

One day after heavy snow had postponed the Amarillo ISD rivalry game between Amarillo High and Caprock, the Sandies came out in blizzard force. They continued their offensive onslaught and solid defense and dominated Caprock from the start, rolling to a 45-13 victory which hardly seemed in doubt.

With the victory, Amarillo High moved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in district. The math indicates that the Sandies have likely clinched a playoff spot, although as of this writing there were two other district games still to be played.

Amarillo High’s offense seemed like it was making up for lost time after being delayed by a day due to the snow. The Sandies scored on their first three possessions in the first quarter with another balanced offensive performance en route to taking a 31-6 halftime lead.

They took the opening kickoff and went 70 yards on six plays concluding the drive on quarterback Will Maynard’s 2-yard scoring run for a 7-0 lead.

Amarillo High forced Caprock (2-6, 2-2 in district) into a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and Davin Lemmons returned the punt 28 yards to Caprock’s 32-yard line. Six plays later, Maynard hit Bryson Slaughter on a 1-yard scoring pass for a 14-0 lead.

The Sandies also got a short field on the next possession when they forced a fumble by Caprock quarterback Tarik Williams and Jake Maynard recovered it at the Caprock 36. Four plays later, Maynard hit Lemmons on a 24-yard scoring pass to make it 28-0.

Maynard continued his stellar play, completing 15-of-25 for 229 yards and three touchdowns. But the rest of the half it was about the running of Taevon Hood.

In the second quarter, the Sandies went 75 yards on seven plays to score, six of them runs by Hood, who concluded the drive by going in from 2 yards out for a 28-0 lead. Hood ran for 93 of of his game-high 105 yards in the first half.

Caprock finally got on the board late in the first half, as Williams kept a play alive by scrambling and hitting Jose Reynoso for a 46-yard gain on a third-and-14 down to the Amarillo High 10. On fourth-and-goal, Williams ran in from a yard out to make it 28-6 with 1:07 left in the half.

But the Sandies still had the last word as far as scoring. A 50-yard completion from Maynard to Peyton Conner set up A.J. Villar’s 28-yard field goal to make it 31-6 before halftime.

Amarillo High added two touchdowns in the third quarter. Blake Bedwell scored on a 1-yard run, and Maynard hit Thomas Terrell on a hitch pass which Terrell turned into a 52-yard touchdown.

Richard DeLeon came in for Williams in the second half and ended up playing most of the rest of the way. He concluded the scoring by throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Rodriguez in the fourth quarter.

Amarillo High outgained Caprock 435-242 margin.

What hurt Caprock as much as anything for a second straight game was giving away the football. The Longhorns committed six turnovers against unbeaten Abilene Cooper last week and had five against the Sandies.

Amarillo High 45, Caprock 13

Caprock;0;6;0;7;—;13

Amarillo High;21;10;14;0;—;45

First Quarter

AHS—Will Maynard 2 run (A.J. Villar kick), 10:22

AHS—Bryson Slaughter 1 pass from Maynard (Villar kick), 7:14

AHS—Davin Lemmons 24 pass from Maynard (Villar kick), 4:55

Second Quarter

AHS—Taevon Hood 2 run (Villar kick), 3:03

C—Tarik Williams 1 run (run failed), 1:07

AHS—Villar FG 28, 0:15

Third Quarter

AHS—Blake Bedwell 1 run (Villar kick), 6:08

AHS—Thomas Terrell 52 pass from Maynard (Villar kick), 1:43

Fourth Quarter

C—Bryan Rodriguez 7 pass from RIchard DeLeon (Cason Polivoda kick), 4:46

;Caprock;Amarillo High

First downs;16;16

Rushing;86;181

Passing;156;254

Total yards;242;435

C-A-I;16-28-3;16-26-0

Punts-Avg.;6-36.5;3-41.3

Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-2

Penalties-yards;7-59;8-82

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Caprock: Corbin Putman 25-65, Williams 13-21, Draven Solis 1-3, DeLeon 1-(-3). Amarillo High: Maynard 5-14, Bedwell 11-69, Hood 14-105, Shadrach Hamner 4-(-7).

PASSING—Caprock: Williams 5-10-1-54, DeLeon 11-18-2-102. Amarillo High: Maynard 15-25-0-229, Slaughter 1-1-0-25.

RECEIVING—Caprock: Isayah Hernandez 2-5, Jose Reynoso 3-96, Rodriguez 7-34, Solis 1-3, Putman 1-10, Gabriel Lujan 1-5, Devon Smith 1-3. Amarillo High: Thomas Terrell 3-60, Peyton Conner 2-75, Caden Mincey 3-20, Slaughter 3-15, Lemmons 4-59, Maynard 1-25.